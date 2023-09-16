"Absolutely weirded out" - NHL insider believes major trouble is brewing in Columbus over Mike Babcock phone controversy

The recent revelations surrounding former NHL coach Mike Babcock have been nothing short of intense. The situation, which has raised serious concerns among players and fans, is now being closely scrutinized by NHL insiders like Michael Russo.

Babcock's appointment as the head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets was met with surprise by many in the hockey world. After all, he hadn't coached in the NHL since his departure from the Toronto Maple Leafs in November 2019.

The controversy surrounding Babcock centers on allegations that he had his players share their phones with him and displayed their personal photos on his office TV. This accusation shocked the Blue Jackets organization and the NHL community.

Michael Russo, a respected league insider, has shed light on the seriousness of the situation. Speaking on "Packed house at Kowalski's," Russo said:

"Trust me when I tell you that there were players in Columbus that were absolutely weirded out by the situation, and this is not going away. This is a major problem right now."

While Babcock has denied the allegations, the league Players' Association (NHLPA) is taking the matter seriously, meeting with Blue Jackets players to gather information and assess the situation.

As of now, the investigation into Mike Babcock's conduct is ongoing. It remains to be seen how this situation will ultimately unfold.

Babcock's coaching style has come under scrutiny in the past, with numerous former and current NHL players sharing stories about his controversial methods.

Mike Modano disclosed that Mike Babcock prevented him from reaching an important NHL milestone

Mike Modano's final season in the league with his hometown team, the Detroit Red Wings, was marked by a disappointing conclusion.

Despite participating in 40 games that season, Modano was unexpectedly left out of the lineup for the last game before the playoffs. This denied him the opportunity to reach the historic milestone of 1,500 games played. Mike Babcock's decision to bench Modano left him with a career total of 1,499 games.

Modano expressed his disappointment, wishing he could have ended his career on a high note after the challenging season he endured in Detroit. He also mentioned that many of his older teammates were equally displeased with Babcock's choice, and some had been frustrated with the coach even before this incident.

Had Babcock not made the decision to healthy scratch Modano, he would have joined the exclusive group of just 22 league players who reached the remarkable milestone of 1,500 games played.