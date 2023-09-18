The National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA), under the leadership of Marty Walsh, played a significant role in the resignation of former NHL coach Mike Babcock.

The revelation came from a respected NHL insider, Greg Wyshynski, Senior NHL Writer at ESPN, who took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the matter. Wyshynski's tweet hinted at the NHLPA's proactive involvement in investigating the situation surrounding Babcock, suggesting that their efforts were instrumental in his departure from the league.

"I think the NHLPA deserves more credit than I've seen it get for Mike Babcock's resignation," Wyshynski stated in his tweet.

Expand Tweet

Wyshynski pointed out that the NHLPA took a proactive approach to the situation, conducting an investigation at a time when statements from the Columbus Blue Jackets (CBJ) might have otherwise led to the issue being resolved differently.

Wyshynski's statement suggests that there is more to the story than meets the eye, emphasizing the thoroughness and dedication of Marty Walsh and the NHLPA in their pursuit of justice.

Wyshynski concluded his tweet by commending Marty Walsh's leadership, characterizing it as an "impressive start" to his tenure at the helm of the NHLPA.

Paul Bissonnette delivers a strong message to Mike Babcock in the wake of the Columbus Blue Jackets' head coach's resignation

Mike Babcock's recent resignation as the head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets has ignited a hockey community controversy. Former NHL player turned podcaster Paul Bissonnette, known as "Biz Nasty," took a strong stance in support of players' rights. He tweeted a warning that their podcast prioritizes players, and those who harm players will face consequences.

Expand Tweet

The allegations emerged when Bissonnette discussed them on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast. A player claimed that Babcock had asked Boone Jenner, the team's captain, to hand over all the photos on his phone. Shockingly, these photos were allegedly displayed on a TV in Babcock's office. This incident raised concerns about privacy invasion and the professional boundaries between coaches and players.

This controversy is the latest in a series of issues that have followed Babcock in his coaching career. He faced criticism during his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and earlier allegations of mistreatment and psychological pressure on players emerged during his tenure with the Detroit Red Wings.

Babcock's departure from the Blue Jackets has sparked discussion and debate within the hockey world. He highlighted the importance of respecting players' rights and boundaries in the coach-player relationship.