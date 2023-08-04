NHL insider claims Kyle Dubas eyed Maples Leafs Assistant General Manager to take over Penguins role

In a shocking revelation, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman has unveiled a behind-the-scenes maneuver by Pittsburgh Penguins President of Hockey Operations, Kyle Dubas, to bring in a key figure from his former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

According to Friedman's report on NHL Network, Dubas attempted to hire the Maple Leafs' Assistant General Manager, Brandon Pridham to take over the crucial role of General Manager within the Penguins organization.

The news comes in the wake of several promotions within the Penguins' Hockey Ops Department. Dubas, himself has assumed the dual responsibility of GM and President of Hockey Operations in the Steel City.

Friedman stated:

"I think he [Dubas] wanted to see if Brandon Pridham, who worked with him in Toronto, was interested. I think that Pridham decided to stay in Toronto earlier this summer, and I think once that kind of move was known that Pridham was likely to stay, I think that this was the course of action a lot of people expected."

The attempted hiring of the Maple Leafs' Assistant GM highlights that Dubas intended to build a strong team around him in Pittsburgh.

One intriguing aspect that emerged from Friedman's analysis is Dubas' apparent interest in Pridham because he had previously worked with him in Toronto. Pridham's contribution to the Maple Leafs' front office has been highly regarded, and his retention in Toronto was a crucial decision for the team.

When asked about the significance of these moves for the team's future, Friedman commented:

"It means that Kyle Dubas is very much in charge. I don't think this is going to come as a huge surprise to a lot of people that he officially dropped the interim title and kept the job."

Elliotte Friedman's shared an anecdote about Trevor Daley and his connection to Kyle Dubas

An intriguing side story emerged when Friedman shed light on Trevor Daley's connection to Kyle Dubas.

Friedman revealed:

"It was interesting. Trevor Daley told a story today that Kyle Dubas actually introduced Daily to his wife, or at least he got the phone number, I think that was the story he told today. I thought that was a pretty nice touch."

Moreover, Friedman also brought Los Angeles Kings' Vukie Mpofu into the conversation.

As the Pittsburgh Penguins enter a new era under Dubas' leadership, hockey fans will undoubtedly keep a keen eye on the developments in the Steel City.