The excitement surrounding the Winter Olympics is unparalleled. However, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman recently expressed concern over the delayed construction of the Winter Olympics arena in Milan, sparking a debate within the hockey community.

However, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman contradicted Bettman in a recent segment of 32 Thoughts. He drew parallels to past Olympic Games and highlighted the historical tendency for construction concerns to be resolved in due course.

Friedman said,

"I’m not as concerned about the construction delay for the 2026 Olympic ice hockey venue — yet — because I’ve seen this movie before.

Friedman referenced instances from the past.

Before the 2004 Athens Summer Games," Friedman said, "there were rumours the facilities would not be completed. Same with Sochi in 2014 and Rio in 2016. The NHL/NHLPA complained on a site visit about lack of work being done on the player residences for Sochi, only to see busloads of workers arriving to finish the job."

The NHL or the NHLPA's past experiences add depth to Friedman's perspective. According to Friedman, this historical context tempers the immediate alarm surrounding the Milan Winter Olympics arena construction delay.

Friedman reveals Bettman's and players’ stance on the Winter Olympics

Elliotte Friedman explained that Bettman reiterated that players wish to participate in the Olympics, emphasizing its importance to the athletes and the fans.

"We’ll see if there’s any reason to change my opinion," Friedman shared, "but, behind closed doors, Bettman reiterated the players’ position on the Olympics — it is very important to them — and indicated the fans feel just as strongly. A few of the governors who left the meeting were chuckling about the construction issue, but didn’t think it was catastrophic."

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly echoes this sentiment, stating,

"I can’t say I’m pessimistic at all."

Friedman's view counters Bettman's concerns, offering a historical lens to view the delayed construction of the Milan Winter Olympics arena.

The NHL insider's insights, grounded in past Olympic Games experiences, suggest that while challenges exist, there is a precedent for successful resolution, allowing for optimism as the hockey world eagerly awaits the 2026 Winter Olympics.