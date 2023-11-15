NHL insider delivers big news on future of fan favorite 'Frozen Frenzy'

In a recent tweet, NHL insider Kevin Weekes dropped a bombshell for hockey fans, hinting at the potential comeback of the beloved 'NHL Frozen Frenzy.' According to Weekes, the animated spectacle, which gained immense popularity and went viral during its previous run, is set to make a triumphant return before the end of this regular season.

"I’m told there could be multiple @nhl Animated games this season with broadcast partners. Also the @espn #NHLFrozenFrenzy which went viral, won’t be a 1 hit wonder, and is likely to return prior to the end of this regular season."

The 'Frozen Frenzy' is an animated game experience that captured the hearts of fans, and Weekes hinted at the possibility of multiple animated games in collaboration with broadcast partners. This news comes as a delightful surprise for enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the return of this unique and entertaining event.

The initial revelation of 'Frozen Frenzy' came as part of the NHL's efforts to innovate its game broadcasting and capture the attention of both new and existing fans. Designed to emulate the NFL's popular "Red Zone," 'Frozen Frenzy' made its debut on ESPN, promising a unique viewing experience for hockey enthusiasts.

Hosted by sportscaster John Buccigross, 'Frozen Frenzy' revolutionizes the traditional game-watching experience. Premiered on Oct. 24, the event saw all 32 teams in action, presenting viewers with a dynamic showcase of every powerplay, hit, goal and highlight across different games simultaneously.

Linda Schulz, ESPN's coordinating producer, emphasized the all-encompassing nature of 'Frozen Frenzy':

"You will see every goal. You will see every power play. You will see every hit. We will just bounce around in what we're calling Frozen Frenzy."

NHL's 2024 Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium

The 2024 Stadium Series will deviate from its customary single-game structure, featuring two outdoor regular-season matchups during the 2023–24 season.

Scheduled for February 17–18, 2024, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the event will highlight contests between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New Jersey Devils, as well as the New York Rangers and the New York Islanders.

The league's decision to expand to two games was disclosed on Jun. 3, 2023. Notably, the Rangers, one of the New York metropolitan area teams, will play as the 'visiting' team to maintain Madison Square Garden's tax-exempt status.

Renovations at MetLife Stadium ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will include the removal of select low-level sideline seats.