NHL Insider drops major update on Connor McDavid's contract extension with Oilers

There is good news for Edmonton Oilers fans, as the team is likely to sign captain Connor McDavid to a long-term contract extension. The news broke with a resounding vote of confidence from hockey insider and host of the "Daily Face Off Rundown" podcast, Frank Seravalli.

Seravalli tweeted:

"I think there's a 90-some % chance that McDavid & Draisaitl are Oilers for a long time."

Connor McDavid's new extension for the 2023-24 season promises to be a game-changer both on and off the ice. His previous contract carried an impressive $11,000,000, with a cap hit of $12,500,000, making him one of the highest-paid players in the NHL.

A significant portion, $10,000,000, was awarded to him in signing bonuses. The remaining $1,000,000 was allocated as his base salary. This substantial investment was proof of the Oilers' confidence in the hockey star.

McDavid's on-ice performance for the 2022-2023 season has been nothing short of sensational. In 82 regular-season games, he scored 64 goals and an astonishing 89 assists, tallying a remarkable 153 points. His exceptional play didn't waver during the playoffs, where he contributed 8 goals, 12 assists, and 20 points in 12 games.

Connor McDavid's NHL stats show the whole picture

These standout performances are merely a continuation of Connor McDavid's stellar NHL career. Throughout 569 games played, he has amassed an astounding 303 goals and 547 assists for an incredible 850 points.

His impact during playoff games has been no less significant, with 49 games played, 29 goals, 46 assists, and 75 points to his name.

It is no wonder that Connor McDavid's contract extension will bring excitement among Oilers fans and hockey enthusiasts. He is a modern-day legend in ice hockey already.

When we look back in the history of the sport only a few stand in his comparison. Some would most preferably call him one of the greats, to the likes of Wayne Gretzky.

With McDavid's future in Edmonton soon to be secured long-term, the franchise is focused on preparing a strong roster around him and Leon Draisaitl. This duo has proven to be a lethal combination and the foundation of the Oilers' success in recent years.