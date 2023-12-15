NHL insider floats intriguing new possibility around Corey Perry's future

Corey Perry had his contract terminated with the Chicago Blackhawks and his future in the NHL is very much up in the air.

Perry signed a one-year deal with the Blackhawks to be a veteran leader for Connor Bedard. He started the season off well, but just before American Thanksgiving, Perry was placed on unconditional waiver due to his 'unacceptable conduct', as per the Blackhawks. Days later it was revealed that Corey Perry had gotten his contract terminated and was free to sign with any NHL team.

As of right now, there is no word on whether Perry will sign with an NHL team, but according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the NHLPA is likely to file a grievance over his contract being terminated.

"I’ve written before that the NHLPA did not contest Patrik Berglund’s contract termination from Buffalo in 2018 because the player wanted no part of it. Don’t know what Corey Perry’s decision will be, but there definitely is a push for the union to grieve even if Perry declines. I don’t know exact details and have no desire to minimize anything, but there are strong feelings the NHLPA cannot allow this precedent."

Friedman continued:

"Another option would be a one-time “carve-out” that Perry’s case/reason for termination will have no bearing on any other situation. (Of course, the league would need to agree.) That has happened before with things like contract timelines during COVID and what is allowed during summer on-ice workouts, but this would be much higher stakes."

If Perry and the NHLPA do file a grievance, it would allow him to get the entire $4 million salary he was supposed to get this season.

Corey Perry apologizes for the incident

What Corey Perry did to get his contract terminated by the Chicago Blackhawks is still not known.

However, after it became official, Perry released a statement apologizing for his actions and revealing he would be getting help for alcohol abuse.

"I would like to sincerely apologize to the entire Chicago organization, including ownership, management, coaches, trainers, employees and my teammates," Perry said. "I would also like to apologize to my fans and my family. I am embarrassed, and I have let you all down...

"I have started working with experts in the mental health and substance abuse field to discuss my struggles with alcohol and I will take whatever steps necessary to ensure this never happens again."

With Chicago, Perry recorded nine points in 16 games.