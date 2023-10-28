The Edmonton Oilers have had a disappointing start to the season. Despite having some of the NHL's finest players, they have struggled to assert themselves on the ice and as such, find themselves with a 1-5-1 record and seventh in the Pacific Division.

Former goaltender Martin Biron is "very concerned" about Edmonton right now. He highlighted the areas in which the team needed to improve to turn things around while speaking on TSN Hockey.

Biron focused on their goalkeeping and didn't hold back with his criticism:

"I'm very concerned right now. Obviously, the goaltending is struggling and that is an area of concern. There are 67 goaltenders in the NHL that have played so far this year and entering the game on Thursday night, their goaltenders were ranked 55th and 66th in goals saved above expectation.

"That's too much, you can't win if your goaltender is on the bottom 10 of the National Hockey League and that's something they are gonna have to get themselves out of. There's nobody coming to help them, they have to do it themselves."

This comes after a very disappointing start to the season. Edmonton were among the favorites to win the Stanley Cup this year and thus far, have not lived up to expectations.

The Edmonton Oilers could be about to bounce back

While Martin Biron highlighted the Edmonton Oilers' goalkeeping struggles, that's not the only area in which they've disappointed. Defensive play and a lack of depth have all had an effect and are significant issues that the team needs to address.

The good news for fans is that they do have tremendous talent and with the season so young, there is a lot of time to change their fortunes. Tackling adversity is a big part of what makes a great team and Edmonton could come through this a far stronger team.

If they are to bounce back, they need to regroup and fast. While they cannot ignore the fact that they are on a four-game losing streak, nothing changes the narrative quite like winning.

Edmonton faces the Calgary Flames next in an intriguing matchup. The Flames are 2-5-1, one spot above the Oilers and on a four-game losing streak of their own. This is a chance for Edmonton to get back on track and rebuild their confidence before they face the 4-1-1 Dallas Stars.

We will see if they can rebound and be the team their fans expect in the coming games.

