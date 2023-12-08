In the wake of the disturbing 2018 Team Canada sexual assault scandal, the hockey world remains in a state of uncertainty as key NHL figures struggle to reconcile their perspectives on the incident.

Notably, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun hinted at the complexities surrounding the delay in naming the alleged perpetrators. LeBrun's insights provide a glimpse into the intricate web of discussions between the NHL, NHLPA, players and agents regarding disciplinary actions.

LeBrun, on the Insider Trading segment, said that NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman alluded to ongoing discussions with various stakeholders about achieving consensus on the disciplinary measures to be taken.

Pierre LeBrun said:

“What (Bettman) alluded to, we believe in some of our own reporting, is that the league is in discussion with the NHLPA, the players and agents about trying to get on the same page in what discipline would look like in their role on this incident and I don’t know that they’re going to get on the same page."

The complexity arises from potential reluctance among those involved to sign off on their discipline, particularly if the incident does not escalate into a criminal matter. LeBrun said:

"If this doesn’t end up becoming a criminal matter, I think there are probably people involved who don’t want to sign off on their own discipline. So, this is a complicated process, as Bettman said, and we don’t know when there will be a resolution.”

The incident in question occurred during the 2018 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, with allegations of sexual assault involving up to eight members of the 2018 Canada World Juniors team. The incident took place in a hotel room in London, Ontario, shortly after the team attended the Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event in June 2018.

Despite the serious nature of the allegations, as of April 3, 2023, no charges were filed, and no allegations present in the court documents have been proven.

The scandal came to light when the complainant filed a lawsuit in April 2022 against Hockey Canada, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and eight unnamed CHL players. The plaintiff alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the players, members of the Canada U20 Men's Junior Hockey Team and detailed the events that transpired on that fateful night.

NHL players's involvement, recent investigations and complexities

Investigations by the London police and a third-party law firm under the direction of Hockey Canada were launched promptly after the alleged assault. However, both investigations were closed initially due to the complainant not providing a statement.

It was only after the allegations became public in 2022 that investigations were reopened. And it was mentioned that some players who were involved in the scandal are key NHL players now.

The complexity of the situation intensified when it was revealed that Hockey Canada maintained a reserve fund called the National Equity Fund, partially used to settle sexual misconduct cases. This revelation led to a public outcry, resulting in the withdrawal of support from major sponsors and the stripping of federal funding from Hockey Canada.

Hockey Canada's response included requiring all players to participate in its investigation and banning those who refused from all Hockey Canada activities. The entire board of directors and president and CEO Scott Smith resigned in October 2022, prompting suspicions of a cover-up operation.