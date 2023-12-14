"Things are changing" - NHL insider hints at groundbreaking new changes that could come to league's programming

A recent revelation by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman hinted at substantial changes set to reshape the league's programming. Known for his insights into the NHL, Friedman said on the "32 Thoughts" podcast, "Things are changing," inciting speculations and anticipation among fans and the hockey community.

"When the NHL brought its GMs and coaches together in Chicago before the season, one of the things they were told was media — especially rightsholders — and fans were demanding more “all-access” style programming. (Full disclosure: I work for a rightsholder.) As part of that, it was made very clear that anyone asked to wear a microphone did so."

"I bring this up not to “wave the media flag,” but because one executive noted to me Wednesday that this is a real change in attitude from the NHL. It has never pushed as hard as it is doing now. Things are changing."

The requirement to wear a microphone during the game further fueled speculation, adding to the intrigue surrounding the potential transformations in the league.

Beyond the ice: Player tracking tech in the NHL

Technology is playing a significant role in shaping the National Hockey League in various ways:

#1. Advancements in equipment: Today's players use advanced gear to enhance their performance and safety. For example, goalie pads have evolved from heavy, water-absorbing material to lighter pads made of dense foams. Skates have also evolved from winter boots with thin blades to more sophisticated designs.

#2. Player tracking technology: The league is planning to implement puck and player tracking technology. This technology will offer real-time data on player speed, distance traveled, time on ice, and more. It aims to improve the viewing experience for fans and provide teams with valuable data for strategy development.

#3. All-Access style programming: The NHL is pushing for more "all access" style programming. This involves players wearing microphones during games, providing fans with an immersive experience. This step is regarded as a confirmation of the league's commitment to contemporary trends and enriching the overall experience for its worldwide fan community.

#4. Training and coaching: Technological advancements have also impacted training and coaching methods. Players now have access to a variety of high-tech training tools and analytics, allowing them to enhance their skills and performance.

These technological advancements are making the game faster, more challenging and more exciting for both players and fans.

Poll : The NHL is considering incorporating player microphones during the games to enhance the fan experience. What are your thoughts on this? In favor Against 0 votes