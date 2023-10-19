NHL insider hints at league exploring potential compromise for banning Pride-tape

Recently, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman dropped a tantalizing hint on the "32 Thoughts" podcast, suggesting that the NHL and NHLPA are in discussions about a potential compromise that could replace the Pride-tape ban, igniting hopes for a more inclusive and expressive league.

Friedman pointed to the successful "My Cause My Cleats" initiative in the NFL, where players showcase their support for charitable causes through specially designed cleats. This concept has garnered widespread attention with creative "unboxing" videos on social media platforms.

While details remain unclear, it's evident that the League is pondering a similar approach that could foster unity and support among players.

Elliotte Friedman said:

"Jeff Marek suggested this on Monday’s podcast as a compromise to the Pride-tape ban, and it makes a lot of sense ... There is room for a solution, and, I think, a will to find one."

The discussion surrounding this compromise emerged after Jeff Marek proposed it on a podcast, presenting an intriguing and pragmatic solution to the Pride-tape ban. Instead of banning the use of Pride tape, players could have designated nights during warm-ups to support causes they care about personally.

This change could potentially revive specialty jerseys, such as those worn to promote Hockey Fights Cancer, that have been gathering dust in storage.

Elliotte Friedman said:

"Something similar to My Cause My Cleats (how about: My Show My Skates?) works to bring back all of the specialty jerseys — including those for Hockey Fights Cancer — currently in mothballs."

Friedman suggested, Imagining "My Show My Skates," an initiative that allows players to express themselves and promote causes close to their hearts.

Elliotte Friedman further elaborated on this possible NHL move

Teams could use social media to announce player goal songs and, more importantly, the causes players have chosen to represent during a particular game night. The anticipation and excitement generated by these announcements would not only look visually impressive but also create an inviting atmosphere for fans and players.

Elliotte Friedman said:

"There is a lot you could do here. I love the way teams like Buffalo and Winnipeg announce player goal songs on social. Whatever players choose to represent could be announced early on social, with video of what they are going to wear. It would look dynamic and inviting."

This potential compromise could be a significant step toward embracing diversity and social awareness in the NHL, fostering a more inclusive environment for everyone involved in the sport. As the discussions continue, there is hope that the League and NHLPA will find common ground, allowing players to showcase their passions and causes.