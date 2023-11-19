NHL insider labels Oilers' goalie search "desperate", questions what team would give up for goaltender

The Edmonton Oilers find themselves in the spotlight as they navigate what NHL insider Mark Spector has labeled a "desperate" search for a goaltender. Spector recently took to his X account to shed light on the Oilers' quest to shore up their goaltending situation.

The urgency of this pursuit has not gone unnoticed, as Spector points out that other teams are well aware of the desperation and this is reflected in the prices being demanded.

The focal point of Edmonton's goaltending equation is Stuart Skinner, a talented Canadian professional ice hockey goaltender. The question is whether Skinner can hold the fort until a reasonable deal is struck. The pressure on Skinner to deliver in this capacity is heightened by the apprehension of Oilers' fans and the watchful eyes of the league.

"Edmonton is deep into the goalie market, but desperate. Teams know this, and prices are ridiculously high. Can Skinner hold the fort until someone offers a reasonable deal? If he can't, is Holland forced to give up waay too much for a No. 2? That's where we're at."

The man tasked with orchestrating a solution to the goaltending conundrum is Ken Holland. A former goaltender himself, Holland has seamlessly transitioned into an influential executive role within the sport.

Currently serving as the president of hockey operations and general manager for Edmonton, Holland faces a challenging scenario. He is attempting to navigate the delicate balance between addressing the team's needs and avoiding overpaying for a goaltender.

Edmonton Oilers lose 4-6 to Tampa Bay Lightning

In a thrilling matchup, the Tampa Bay Lightning staged an impressive comeback, securing a 6-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. Steven Stamkos and Luke Glendening's quick goals in the third period proved pivotal, with Stamkos notching his 197th career power-play goal, tying him with Jarome Iginla for 21st place all-time. Mikhail Sergachev sealed the win with an empty-netter.

Nikita Kucherov played a standout role, contributing two goals and an assist, while Tanner Jeannot also found the net for the Lightning. Jonas Johansson, filling in for the injured Andrei Vasilevskiy, made 39 saves as Tampa Bay displayed resilience, now boasting a 1-5-2 record when trailing after two periods.

Edmonton had notable performances from Derek Ryan, who scored two goals, as well as goals from James Hamblin and Evan Bouchard. Stuart Skinner made 18 saves for Edmonton, but they couldn't withstand Tampa Bay's late surge. Despite Connor McDavid taking a high stick to the face, Edmonton's star remained in the game but was held off the scoresheet.

The Lightning capitalized on the power play, going 2 for 4, while the Edmonton faltered on five opportunities. The victory showcased Tampa Bay's determination, leaving coach Jon Cooper impressed with the team's response in challenging moments.