NHL Insider likens Edmonton Oilers' current state to "biblical apocalypse" with major goalie decision looming   

In the wake of a troubling three-game losing streak, the Edmonton Oilers find themselves grappling with defensive woes, prompting NHL insiders to liken their situation to a "biblical apocalypse." The recent 6-2 defeat by the Vancouver Canucks extended their struggles, with lackluster performances against the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators initiating the downturn.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shed light on the Oilers' goalie predicament in the 32 Thoughts podcast, emphasizing the challenges faced with Jack Campbell clearing waivers. Currently, Calvin Pickard shares duties with Stuart Skinner, but the team is navigating a crisis early in the season.

Elliotte Friedman said:

"The Oilers. Now that Jack Campbell cleared waivers, Calvin Pickard is sharing duties with Stuart Skinner. Edmonton has one week per season where a biblical apocalypse envelops the team. This one comes very early and caught them by surprise."

Despite star players Connor McDavid and Mattias Ekholm not performing at their best, the Edmonton Oilers' issues transcend injuries. Analyzing defensive statistics, the team ranks high in time spent on the defensive end but struggles with leaking high-quality chances, especially off the rush.

The alarming discrepancy in save percentages on high-danger chances raises concerns, signaling significant trouble for the team.

Friedman said:

"Jeremy Swayman, having a monster start for Boston, has a ridiculous .925 save percentage on high-danger chances. That’s 265 points better than Campbell and 217 above Skinner. You don’t have to be a genius to recognize that giving up great looks and not getting saves equals big trouble."

Elliotte Friedman on Edmonton Oilers being at a crucial juncture

Edmonton Oilers General Manager Ken Holland has been adamant about only making goalie changes if it results in a clear upgrade. However, the current predicament, with McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in their prime and contracts nearing an end, demands a bold approach. The team is at a crucial juncture, and decisions need to be made, even if the cost is high.

Friedman said:

"Edmonton’s there, with so much at stake: McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in their primes, nearing the end of their contracts. This is your window, there’s no choice but to go for it, even if the price makes you want to hold your nose."

Various options are on the table, with reports linking Jordan Binnington, but the financial and logistical challenges present hurdles. Talks with Montreal regarding Jake Allen are ongoing. But Friedman said:

"I don’t sense anything imminent."

The Edmonton Oilers are contemplating their next moves. The possibility of addressing multiple issues through a major trade, such as acquiring both a goalie and a defenseman or a goalie and a depth forward, is being explored.