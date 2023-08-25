NHL insider makes bold prediction over Mitch Marner's next contract following Auston Matthews' extension

Will Mitch Marner be granted a contract extension similar to that of Auston Matthews? A renowned hockey insider has put forth his prediction for the potential outcome of Marner's contractual circumstances.

On Wednesday, the Maple Leafs successfully inked a brief yet impactful four-year agreement, valued at $53 million, with their star forward, Auston Matthews. The new deal would have Matthews wearing the Leafs uniform until the 2027-28 season.

Notably, with an annual salary of $13.25 million, Matthews is going to be the highest-paid athlete in the entire league when the 2024-25 season begins. Now, with Matthews' contract securely finalized, the attention of fans and analysts turns toward Mitch Marner.

On his "32 Podcast," NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman discussed Marner's contract situation and speculated that Matthews' new extension will add some weight to Marner's upcoming contract.

Reportedly, during his first contract negotiations with the Leafs, Mitch Marner and his representatives compared his contract value to Matthews' and came close to a $11 million annual average valuation (AAV).

Following Matthews' extension, the Maple Leafs face the challenging task of re-signing other members of the Core Four. Prior to Marner, the club will be concerned about William Nylander, who will be a pending free agent next summer and must be negotiated with this offseason.

Mitch Marner's contract details

According to Spotrac, Marner signed a six-year, $65,418,000 contract with the Maple Leafs in 2019. His contract continues until the 2024-25 season, with a cap hit of $10,903,000. For the 2023-24 season, Marner will earn $8,000,000 in salary.

Marner is one of the best offensive players in the NHL. He was drafted No.4 overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2015 draft and has since been an integral member of the team. In his seven-year career with the Leafs, the two-time All-Star has appeared in 507 games, garnering 554 points through 168 goals and 386 assists.