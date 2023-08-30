"Never actually spoke to one another" - NHL insider makes shocking admission on Akim Aliu-Bill Peters saga 

Bill Peters, former coach of the Calgary Flames, is expected to become the new coach of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the Western Hockey League (WHL). The announcement will likely be made on Wednesday morning.

In 2018, Peters was hired as the head coach of the Flames. However, during his second year at the helm, he resigned in 2019 following allegations from Akim Aliu, a minor league player. Aliu accused Peters of using racial slurs toward him in the dressing room.

The incident took place during Peters' tenure with the Rockford IceHogs in 2009-10. Thirteen years have passed since then, and four since Aliu brought it to light.

According to TSN Sports Calgary Bureau reporter Salim Nadim Valji, Peters and Aliu never had a direct conversation with one another. However, Peters had a current NHL coach reach out to Aliu, only a few days before being considered for the job at the WHL's Hurricanes.

"Briefly touched base with Akim Aliu tonight on this. Aliu said that he never spoke directly with Bill Peters, and that Peters solicited a current NHL head coach to get in touch with him just a few days ago. Peters and Aliu never actually spoke to one another."

As per reports, Aliu brought to light another incident from Peters' stint as head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes. Aliu additionally accused Peters of physically assaulting players on the bench, by kicking and punching them.

Rod Brind' Amour, the current head coach of the Hurricanes, served as Peters' assistant at the time and confirmed the veracity of the accusation.

More on Bill Peters' coaching career

Bill Peters began his coaching career as the head coach of his hometown team, the Killam Wheat Kings, in 1996-97. He later served as an assistant coach for the WHL's Spokane Chiefs.

Peters then became the head coach at the University of Lethbridge for one season (2004-05). Following that, he became the head coach of the Spokane Chiefs and helped the team win the Ed Chynoweth Cup and the Memorial Cup.

Bill Peters worked as an assistant head coach for the Detroit Red Wings in the NHL.

He later became the head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2014 before taking over as the Calgary Flames coach in 2018. In addition, Peters has also served as an international coach for Team Canada.