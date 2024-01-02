NHL insider proposes "baseball-like series" for league to counter travel for teams and players over grueling 82-game season

The NHL has always been open to change. Pierre LeBrun, a respected ice hockey expert, has put forward an interesting idea that could completely transform the league’s scheduling format.

To tackle the grueling travel demands of an 82-game season, LeBrun suggests adopting:

"Baseball-like series", approach for team matchups.

“We saw this during the pandemic out of necessity, but teams playing two games when they travel to an opposing town has a nice effect in reducing travel,” LeBrun said.

“If you’re a team that has two games in Tampa, for example, two months apart, why not play both of those games on the same weekend?” LeBrun added.

This could help reduce the fatigue experienced by players when traveling while also increasing the rivalry and tension between teams, as we see during playoff seasons.

The origin of this proposal can be traced back to a conversation between Jonathan Toews and journalist Mark Lazerus, where Toews initially brought up the idea.

Despite its advantages, team marketing departments are against this idea.

“My understanding is that the people who have opposed this most are from team marketing, saying it’s more difficult to market ticket sales for the same visiting team if they’re in town for back-to-back games.”

However, LeBrun disputes this argument:

“But I don’t get why that would be an issue for hockey and not baseball.”

LeBrun also suggests:

“And as a bonus idea, can we bring back the option of the 2-3-2, best-of-seven series for the Stanley Cup playoffs?”

This structure was abandoned in the 1980s, but this change would reduce travel in cases where teams are separated by significant distances, particularly in the Stanley Cup Final.

Pierre LeBrun’s another NHL rule change - Offensive zone power-play draws

LeBurn proposes that there needs to be a change to the power play draws in the offensive zone at the beginning of periods.

"This has also been discussed over the years at GM meetings but never got enough support."

"The idea of the faceoff being held in the offensive zone at the start of the period in the event of a power play crossing over into the next period (instead of at center ice).”

The reason for this proposal is simple: it intends to provide the team with the man advantage and a chance to make the most of their power play.

Currently, when a penalty carries over between periods, the subsequent faceoff takes place at center ice, which can disrupt the rhythm and advantage that the power play team has strived to create.

“The league has already taken meaningful steps on this several years ago, changing the draw at the start of the power play to the offensive zone for the team on the power play. This is just the next logical step in that line of thinking."