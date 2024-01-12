NHL insider provides interesting insight into Chicago Blackhawks' handling of Corey Perry contract termination

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman recently provided some insight into the Chicago Blackhawks' handling of Corey Perry's contract termination. On the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Friedman suggested that the outcome may have been different had the incident occurred with any other NHL team.

"There is definitely a feeling here that if this had happened on any other team (besides the Chicago Blackhawks) it might not have led to a contract termination.”

Perry, a seasoned player in the league, found himself at the center of controversy when the Chicago Blackhawks terminated his contract on Nov. 30. The move followed Perry's removal from the active roster before a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 22.

After going unclaimed on waivers, Perry's contract dissolution prompted the Blackhawks to issue a statement citing his engagement in "unacceptable conduct" that violated both the terms of his standard player's contract and the team's internal policies promoting a professional and safe work environment.

General Manager Kyle Davidson, in a meeting with the team, chose not to disclose the specifics of Perry's actions. However, sources suggested that Davidson emphasized the organization's zero-tolerance stance, particularly in the aftermath of the Kyle Beach situation, making it abundantly clear that any form of misconduct would not be tolerated.

Perry released a public apology, acknowledging that his "behavior was inappropriate and wrong."

The termination of Perry's contract rendered him an unrestricted free agent, enabling him to sign with any interested team. Despite the controversy, Perry's on-ice performance remains noteworthy, contributing nine points in 16 games for Chicago and averaging 14 minutes and 39 seconds per night.

Chicago Blackhawks lose 2-1 to Jets

In a thrilling match, Nikolaj Ehlers' late goal with 1:05 remaining secured a 2-1 victory for the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets over the Chicago Blackhawks, extending their franchise-record winning streak to eight and their point streak to 14.

Gabe Vilardi leveled the score with 3:29 left, assisted by Adam Lowry, who contributed to both Jets' goals. Connor Murphy had earlier scored for Chicago in the second period. The Blackhawks, missing rookie star Connor Bedard, failed to force overtime.

Laurent Brossoit made 19 saves for the Jets, who have held opponents to three goals or fewer in a franchise-record 31 consecutive games and 36 games overall.