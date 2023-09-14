NHL Insider provides latest update on league's investigation of Mike Babcock controversy 

In a recent development, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shed light on the ongoing investigation into the controversy surrounding Mike Babcock, who is currently with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The NHL Players' Association (NHLPA) has entered the fray, sending Executive Director Marty Walsh and Assistant Executive Director Ron Hainsey to meet with some Blue Jackets players.

The investigation centers on allegations that Babcock, known for his history of authority-related issues, asked players to show him their phones and photos. While some players have voiced support for Babcock's methods, others have labeled it a misuse of power and uncomfortable.

Ron Hainsey's involvement raises questions about potential conflicts of interest, given his firsthand experience playing under Babcock. It remains to be seen whether this will impact the investigation's outcome.

Friedman and co-host Jeff Marek suggested that the Babcock saga is far from over, predicting continued scrutiny and debate. Babcock's polarizing reputation is under the microscope, shining a spotlight on his interactions with players. The NHL community awaits further developments as the investigation unfolds, unsure whether Babcock will continue with the Blue Jackets or face other consequences.

Paul Bissonnette stands firm in support of players amidst Mike Babcock controversy

The controversy gained momentum when former NHL player turned media personality, Paul Bissonnette, took to Twitter to voice his deep concerns. In doing so, he ignited a fiery debate surrounding the coach's alleged actions and the response from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Bissonnette's tweet, in which he demanded that "Babs knock off the bullshit" and criticized him for pressuring players to share their phones during meetings, reverberated through the hockey world. His tweet came in response to a statement issued by the Blue Jackets, where Mike Babcock defended his actions, explaining that he requested players to share family photos as part of an effort to get to know them better.

Mike Babcock expressed his disappointment with how his actions were portrayed on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, labeling it a "gross misrepresentation" and "extremely offensive." He emphasized the significance and benefits of these meetings, both for himself and the players and staff involved, denouncing their depiction as irresponsible and inaccurate.

These allegations against Mike Babcock have their roots in former player Johan Franzen's accusations, which include claims of verbal abuse during Babcock's coaching tenure with various teams. Franzen's revelations have brought to light concerns about the culture of intimidation and psychological pressure within the sport of hockey, sparking a broader conversation about player-coach dynamics and the treatment of athletes by authority figures.