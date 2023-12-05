NHL insider provides major update on Arizona Coyotes' plans for new arena in Phoenix

The Arizona Coyotes may soon have some big news to announce about their future arena plans in the Phoenix area.

According to TSN Hockey insider Darren Dreger, the Coyotes are on course to acquire land in Phoenix to build a cutting-edge facility.

Darren posted on X, “Not sure commissioner Bettman or the Arizona Coyotes will expand on this today."

"As mentioned last night on @TSNHockey, the Coyotes are finalizing the purchase of a piece of land in Phoenix for an arena build. They’re hoping to announce project plans next month.”

These developments indicate that progress is being made behind doors and an official announcement could be imminent.

For years, the Coyotes have been exploring options for a new arena to find a long-term solution that would firmly establish their presence in the Phoenix area. Their current lease at Gila River Arena in Glendale is set to expire, making searching for a venue a top priority for the franchise.

The potential new arena not only promises to be to the Coyotes but also holds great potential as an engine for economic growth and development in the region.

The project has the possibility of incorporating amenities such as restaurants, shops and entertainment venues. This would transform it into a hub for sports and community gatherings.

Arizona Coyotes’ performance this season

The Arizona Coyotes are on a five-game winning streak with a record of 13-9-2 this season after winning their last game 6-0 against the Washington Capitals. On average, they're scoring 3.33 goals per game and allowing 2.83. Their power play success rate is 26.8%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 81.2%.

Clayton Keller has contributed significantly on offense with eight goals and 16 assists, totaling 24 points. Nick Schmaltz has also been performing well with nine goals and 11 assists resulting in 20 points. In goal, Connor Ingram has an 11-3-0 record with a save percentage of .930 and goals against average of 2.23.

The next match for the Coyotes is scheduled against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.