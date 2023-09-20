NHL insider provides major update on Nashville Predators HC Andrew Brunette's DUI charge

In a surprising turn of events, NHL insider Andy Slater has revealed that criminal charges against Nashville Predators head coach Andrew Brunette have been dropped.

The latest development comes as a welcome relief to the NHL team and their fans, who had been concerned about the future of the team's leadership. Brunette was charged with driving under the influence (DUI) in Florida in February.

Slater, a well-known talk show host and on-air personality is known for breaking exclusive stories related to sports and entertainment. He tweeted about Brunette recently:

"SLATER SCOOP: Criminal charges against Nashville Predators head coach Andrew Brunette have been dropped, I’ve learned. Brunette was accused of driving his golf cart under the influence in South Florida earlier this year."

The accusations against Brunette raised questions about his future with the Predators and the potential consequences he could face. However, with the charges now dropped, it seems that Brunette's position as coach isn't in jeopardy.

Driving under the influence is a serious offense with potentially severe legal consequences. However, the dropped charges mean there might have been less evidence to back them.

For Predators fans, the news provides immense relief, as the team can now focus on their upcoming season without the spectre of an impending legal battle concerning their coach.

A detailed look at Andrew Brunette's situation

A little over eight months after Andrew Brunette faced DUI charges while operating a golf cart in Florida, the newly appointed coach of the Nashville Predators was selected by first-year general manager Barry Trotz on May 31.

Brunette assumed the role of Predators coach following John Hynes' departure after a three-and-a-half season stint. During a radio interview with 102.5 the Game following his hiring, Brunette talked about the situation surrounding his arrest.

“I feel bad that I put myself and my players and my coaching staff in a position they had to answer for me,” Brunette said.

“I feel terrible about that and putting myself in that position. But I’m just going to let the process take care of itself. I’m expecting a positive result, but live and learn and move on.”

On the day of his arrest, Brunette and his wife were reportedly driving home from a Deerfield Beach bar when he was pulled over for failing to come to a complete halt at a stop sign. According to the arrest report, officers suspected that Brunette was slurring his speech and had an unsteady gait.

Video footage of the arrest captured Brunette, who was an associate coach with the New Jersey Devils at the time, declining to participate in a field sobriety test and indicating his intention to contact his attorney. As he attempted to return to his golf cart, two police officers detained him.

“You f—ing fight me, and you’re going to f—king regret it,” one officer can be heard telling Brunette as he tried to place him in handcuffs. “Put your hands behind your back, and don’t f—ing move, do you understand me?”

Apart from the DUI charge, Andrew Brunette also faced two counts of disregarding a stop or yield sign. He posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.

Before his coaching stint with the Predators, Andrew Brunette guided the Florida Panthers to a remarkable 51-18-6 record and secured an Atlantic Division championship.

However, they were eventually eliminated by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round of the playoffs two seasons ago. The 49-year-old also earned recognition as a finalist for the Jack Adams Award, an annual accolade presented to the NHL's top coach.