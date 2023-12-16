NHL insider provides major update regarding Ryan Reaves' injury status

In a recent clash against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Toronto Maple Leafs faced an unfortunate setback as forward Ryan Reaves suffered a significant lower-body injury during the first period. The incident unfolded when Reaves found himself entangled in a precarious situation, his skate caught in a rut while attempting to retrieve the puck in the Leafs' defensive zone.

The distressing sight prompted TSN Hockey insider Chris Johnston to share his concern on Twitter, stating that the outlook for Reaves appeared grim. The severity of the injury became evident as Reaves required assistance to leave the ice, unable to make a return to the game.

Providing a glimmer of hope amidst the uncertainty, Canadian sports journalist Elliotte Friedman took to his Twitter account to relay a major update on Ryan Reaves' injury status. According to Friedman, the injury, while certainly significant, may not be as dire as initially feared.

Friedman's tweet revealed that the injury was deemed serious enough to warrant a likely placement on the Injured Reserve (IR), indicating a temporary absence from the lineup. However, the injury was not projected to trigger a long-term injury reserve designation (LTIR), offering a degree of relief to fans concerned about the extended duration of Reaves' potential absence.

Source: Elliotte Friedman's Tweet

Further details emerged from Friedman's tweet, shedding light on the broader roster adjustments for the Toronto Maple Leafs in light of Reaves' injury. Defenseman TJ Brodie is questionable due to illness, while Liljegren will make a return from injury. The goaltending duties will be entrusted to Martin Jones for the upcoming match.

Ryan Reaves has played for many teams in his NHL career

Ryan Reaves, a forward with a robust playing style, started his NHL journey with the St. Louis Blues in 2007. After seven seasons, he was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017, contributing muscle to their lower lines.

Reaves then joined the Vegas Golden Knights in 2018, making a significant impact with key goals, including the series-winner in the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs. He signed a two-year contract extension with the Golden Knights in 2020, setting career highs in goals and points the following season.

In 2021, he was traded to the New York Rangers and inked a one-year contract extension. However, a scoreless start to the 2022–23 season led to a trade to the Minnesota Wild in November 2022.

Reaves subsequently signed a three-year, $4.05 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs in July 2023, marking the latest chapter in his well-traveled NHL career.