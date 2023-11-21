NHL insider provides reasons for league's peculiar scheduling on November 21, 2023

On Tuesday morning, NHL fans were greeted with an unexpected sight: an empty schedule with no games posted for the day. The unusual break in the NHL calendar sparked concerns, and the reasons, according to NHL insider Jeff Marek, are related to Thanksgiving in the United States.

Marek, the host of "The Jeff Marek Show," took to Twitter to explain the situation. He revealed that only three venues were available for hosting games on Tuesday: Arizona, Vancouver, and Calgary.

However, due to the holiday week in the U.S., American teams requested home dates, eliminating the Canucks and Flames from the available options. Calgary had already embarked on a four-game U.S. road trip, starting in Seattle, while Vancouver was set to begin a three-game U.S. road trip in Colorado.

This left the Arizona Coyotes as the sole option, set to host the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. However, the Coyotes were unwilling to play back-to-back home games. With no games scheduled for Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving and a packed schedule on Friday and Saturday, the NHL aimed to avoid teams playing four games in five nights.

As a last complication, four teams—the Wild, Red Wings, Maple Leafs, and Senators—were unavailable as they returned from Sweden. Taking all of these factors into consideration, the result was a rare night without hockey action, providing fans with a rare break in the hockey calendar.

Update on NHL's international hockey tournament

According to recent reports, the NHL's February 2025 international hockey tournament is set to undergo a major change of format, featuring only four national teams: the U.S., Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The event, distinct from the World Cup of Hockey due to its limited scope, aims to serve as a prelude to the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Complications arise from Russia's exclusion from the Ukraine invasion, with no Russian players expected to participate. The proposed format involves the U.S. and Canada playing in North America, while Sweden and Finland face off in either nation. The winners of these matchups would meet for the championship, with the entire tournament possibly held in one location.

The League, which last participated in a "best on best" national team tournament in the 2014 Winter Olympics, seeks to reignite anticipation among players like Connor McDavid.

"It would mean everything to me. I feel like guys my age haven't had the chance to play hockey at the biggest stage. The Olympics, World Cup or any type of 'best on best,'" McDavid said.

Now, it remains to be seen if the fans accept it.