NHL insider provides staggering rumored figure for league's next expansion team

Darren Dreger, a prominent figure in the NHL world and TSN's hockey insider, has recently stirred up the hockey community with a tweet that hints at a staggering rumored figure for the NHL's next expansion team.

Dreger tweeted:

"As the NHL continues to acknowledge, expansion is not a priority, however, sources suggest, if the league considers expansion in the next 5 years… $2 billion could be the number."

The notion of a potential $2 billion price tag for the next league expansion team is indeed a significant development, and it raises numerous questions and considerations among fans, analysts and industry experts.

The NHL is considering the possibility of adding another expansion team in Atlanta

League Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly is expressing optimism regarding the potential success of a third league franchise in Atlanta, despite the failures of two previous expansion teams in the market. Daly noted that challenges faced previously in Atlanta could be surmountable, as he spoke to ESPN during the NHL/NHLPA player media tour.

While league commissioner Gary Bettman has stated that expansion is not a top priority for the league, Daly pointed out that the recent prosperous expansions in Vegas (2017) and Seattle (2021), along with increased interest in owning league teams, have led to the league having an open-door policy for potential markets.

Daly emphasized that interested parties with viable plans are encouraged to approach the league for evaluation, even though there are currently no imminent expansion prospects.

Atlanta, where the league has previously struggled with two failed expansion attempts (the Atlanta Flames from 1972 to 1980 and the Atlanta Thrashers from 1999 to 2011), is considered one of these potential markets. Ownership groups have shown interest in bringing the league back to Atlanta, particularly in its suburbs, with locations like Alpharetta and south Forsyth County being discussed.

Daly highlighted that the Atlanta market has evolved significantly since the earlier expansion attempts, with notable changes in demographics and the presence of larger businesses. He also stressed the importance of the rink's location for the potential success of an Atlanta franchise.

The previous team, the Thrashers, played in State Farm Arena, which is situated in the city of Atlanta. Daly cited the example of the Atlanta Braves, who struggled with attendance until they relocated to the well-positioned Truist Park in Cobb County in 2017.