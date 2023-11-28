NHL insider reveals Patrick Kane's new sweater number with Detroit Red Wings

In a fresh move, free agent Patrick Kane has embarked on a new chapter in his illustrious career, signing a one-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings valued at $2.75 million. The unexpected move, officially sealed on Nov. 28, 2023, has not only marked Kane's shift to the Red Wings but also unveiled a change in his iconic jersey number.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman broke the news on Twitter:

"Let’s go even further. Patrick Kane is signing with the Detroit Red Wings."

The revelation sparked immediate curiosity among fans about the number Kane would wear in his new hockey home, as Daniel Sprong usually dons jersey number 88 for the Red Wings.

Red Wings writer Ansar Khan cleared the doubts surrounding Kane's jersey number, tweeting:

"Daniel Sprong has graciously offered to relinquish his No. 88 for Patrick Kane, saying it would be an honor. #RedWings."

This gesture from Sprong sets the stage for Kane to potentially sport the familiar No. 88 that has become synonymous with his legacy.

When will Patrick Kane play?

Patrick Kane will most likely play his first game this season for the Detroit Red Wings against the New York Rangers on Wednesday (Nov. 29, 2023).

Kane's presence will be significant for the Red Wings as they look to continue a three-game win streak against the Rangers.

Kane's return and questions about performance

At 35 years old, Kane's return to peak performance after a hip-resurfacing procedure in June raises questions. The procedure has kept fans and analysts on edge, uncertain about whether Kane can reclaim his status as a top-line offensive player.

Last season, Kane's production experienced a dip, recording 57 points in 73 regular-season games, marking his lowest total since the 2012-13 lockout season. His playoff performance included one goal and five assists in seven games, culminating in a first-round exit for the Rangers.

The Detroit Red Wings, currently boasting an 11-6-3 record, strategically acquired Kane to bolster their lineup and make a playoff push, aiming to secure a postseason spot for the first time since 2016.

Kane, a nine-time All-Star and a key figure in the Blackhawks' three Stanley Cup victories, brings experience and a remarkable track record. Awards like the Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP in 2013 and the Hart Trophy for league MVP in 2015-16 further highlight Kane's legacy.

In his career, Kane has 451 goals and 786 assists, a total of 1,237 points in 1,180 career games split between the Blackhawks and the Rangers.