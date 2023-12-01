The recent signing of Patrick Kane on a contract of $2.75 million by the Detroit Red Wings has been the talk of the NHL. However, it's his trade deadline that's making headlines.

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun has revealed some interesting insights into a potential strategy that might result in Kane being traded again if the Red Wings don't make the playoffs.

LeBrun’s report on TSN's Insider Trading highlights the forward-thinking discussions between Patrick Kane's agent, Pat Brisson, and the Red Wings management.

“It’s kind of weird to mention this before he’s even played a game, but the fact of the matter is, this was part of the conversation between the Red Wings and Patrick Kane’s camp, led by agent Pat Brisson.”

“The Red Wings put a lot of thought and planning into this signing and part of it is, getting ahead of every possible scenario.”

"He has the full no-trade clause" - Insider on Red Wings new signing Patrick Kane

Detroit, determined to end their playoff drought lasting seven years, their longest since the 1970s, sees Kane as a crucial addition in their pursuit of success.

“Of course, the hope is that No. 88 gets them in the playoffs, and it’s a great story, and that’s what their focus is," said LeBrun.

This practical strategy enables Detroit to possibly acquire an asset for the future Hall of Famer if they opt to trade him.

"But, if they fall out, Pat Brisson and Steve Yzerman have had that conversation about ‘ok, well let’s have that conversation closer to the deadline,” he added.

Kane with his no-trade clause would have a lot of say in any potential deal. LeBrun concluded:

"Let’s see what Patrick Kane wants.’ It’s possible that he gets flipped and therefore the Red Wings get an asset for Patrick who is a UFA (on) July 1."

"He has the full no-trade clause, Patrick Kane does, him and Pat Brisson would have a big say, but the bottom line is, this is a win-win for Detroit."

This arrangement guarantees that regardless of whether the Red Wings secure a playoff spot with Kane's assistance, or not, they will stand to benefit from his presence.

"He either gets them in the playoffs, it’s a great story or Detroit potentially at least nets an asset from the future Hall of Famer.”

The veteran's performance could be the catalyst Detroit needs to return to playoff contention. Yet, if the team falls short, Kane could find himself contributing to a contender's championship aspirations, while Detroit leverages his value for future gains.

It's a win-win scenario crafted with foresight and flexibility, emblematic of the modern NHL's complex player movement landscape.