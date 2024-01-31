NHL insider reveals probable trial date for accused players in Hockey Canada scandal

In the Hockey Canada Scandal, four NHL players – Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Cal Foote – are set to surrender to the London, Ontario, police.

They are facing charges of sexual assault related to an alleged incident involving several members of Canada's 2018 world junior team. NHL insider Rick Westhead tweeted about the quartet:

"Gary Ellis, the former head of Toronto Police Service’s sex crimes unit, told TSN in an interview that the players would be photographed, fingerprinted and directed to sign an undertaking not to have contact with the alleged victim, either the first time they report to police or at a subsequent date."

He added:

"Lawyers who specialize in criminal sexual assault cases have told me a trial in this case is unlikely before 2026."

The charges stem from an incident at a London hotel on Jun. 19, 2018, following a Hockey Canada Foundation golf and gala event.

The alleged victim, referred to as E.M., claims that she had consensual sex with one man but was later subjected to non-consensual encounters with other players invited to the room without her consent.

These serious accusations prompted a police investigation, which was initially closed in 2019, citing insufficient evidence. However, the case resurfaced in 2022 after a quiet settlement between Hockey Canada and E.M., leading to renewed investigations and public scrutiny.

Legal representatives for the accused players have released statements, vehemently denying the charges. McLeod’s lawyers, David Humphrey and Seth Weinstein, said:

“We can now confirm that more than five and half years after EM’s initial complaint to police, the London Police Service has charged Mike McLeod with sexual assault.

"Mr. McLeod denies any criminal wrongdoing. He will be pleading not guilty and will vigorously defend the case."

Who are the players accused in Hockey Canada scandal?

The accused players, aged 25, have taken leaves of absence from their respective NHL teams.

Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers goalie, is in his sixth season, concluding a three-year, $11.9 million contract. Dillon Dube, Calgary Flames center, also in his sixth season, approaches the end of a three-year deal, averaging $2.3 million.

Michael McLeod, New Jersey Devils center, signed a one-year, $1.4 million contract in Jul. 2023 for his sixth NHL season. Cal Foote, son of former NHL defenseman Adam Foote, joined the Devils on a one-year, $800,000 contract in August, having played in both the NHL and the AHL this season.

Previously, former NHL player Alex Formenton surrendered to police on Sunday in connection Hockey Canada scandal. Formenton, 24, took an indefinite leave from the Swiss hockey club Ambrì-Piotta last week amid the investigation.