When Ottawa Senators' free agent center Shane Pinto received a 41-game suspension from the NHL due to his activities related to sports wagering, it surprised many hockey fans and enthusiasts. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman recently shed light on the precautions being taken by players and the league to avoid similar situations in the future.

Apparently, Pinto's suspension has prompted Players across the NHL to scrutinize their own gambling habits, reaching out to representatives to understand the implications of the player's investigation.

In his "32 Thoughts" column on Sportsnet, Friedman discussed the responses from players who sought guidance from their agents, teams, and the NHL Players' Association.

The main concern for these players was ensuring they did not unwittingly commit the same offenses as Shane Pinto.

"Not surprisingly, players reached out to their agents, their teams and the NHLPA to make sure they were in no danger of committing the same offences. This should not be interpreted as Pinto’s violations, but a general idea of what everyone was warned about."

Friedman further shared more details on the specifics of the warning received by the hockey players:

"Don’t share legal betting accounts with anyone. (It is suspected that Pinto’s friends used his account to place bets on hockey, although it is not proven.)"

"Don’t place bets with third parties. Prop bets will be treated as betting on NHL games. (There was no previous wording banning prop bets, just NHL games.)"

"Don’t joke about odds with friends. If they send you a text joking, “You’re plus-300 to score tonight,” don’t joke back. Tell them to pound sand and never do that again."

"Don’t share inside or injury information and don’t bet illegally."

Perhaps the most eye-catching aspect of this warning is the reminder that players could be expected to hand over their phones in any future gambling-related investigation, or at the very least, provide access to their devices.

Friedman added:

"Players were also warned that, in any gambling investigation, they would be expected to hand over their phones ... or at least provide access to them.”

Prior to Shane Pinto, Evander Kane was also into gambling

Prior to Shane Pinto's suspension, the NHL had only investigated one other player for gambling-related matters, which was Evander Kane before he joined the Edmonton Oilers.

Kane had openly spoken about his struggles with gambling addiction, claiming to have placed numerous bets with illegal bookmakers. Despite these revelations, he was never banned from the league.

However, the NHL's approach appears to be more stringent now, emphasizing that any violation will be met with serious consequences.