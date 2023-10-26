NHL insider reveals surprising twist in Shane Pinto suspension saga

Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto has been suspended 41 games for sports betting.

On Thursday morning, NHL insider Darren Dreger broke the news that Pinto would be suspended. At first, he didn't have the exact reason, but it was a big surprise, given that the Sens forward is still unsigned.

But, shortly after, it was reported by multiple insiders that Pinto was being suspended for sports gambling and betting on NHL games.

It was the first time an NHL player had been suspended for sports betting, and the league suspended the forward for 41 games, which is half the season. However, there was a question mark on when the suspension will take place, given he is unsigned.

The thought was Pinto would have to accept the qualifying offer, and the suspension would start once he signed. However, according to NHL insider Elliotte Freidman, the suspension is retroactive to Ottawa's first game of the season, even though he isn't signed.

Expand Tweet

"Told Pinto’s suspension officially begins with Game 1 of Ottawa’s season, and is not dependent on him signing a contract," Freidman tweeted.

The news is pretty surprising, as many expected Pinto to have to sign with Ottawa before the suspension starts. But, with the suspension counting before he signs, the Senators are now in no rush to sign the former first-round pick to a contract extension.

But, if Shane Pinto is going to play in the NHL this season, he still will need to sign a contract. However, a potential holdup is the fact the Senators have just over $42,000 in cap space, which isn't enough to sign Pinto.

Shane Pinto is still an RFA

After the suspension became public, it was reported that the Ottawa Senators were aware of the investigation and rescinded all of their offers to Shane Pinto.

Pinto finished his three-year entry-level deal last season after being drafted 32nd overall in 2019 by the Sens.

In his rookie season, Pinto skated in just 12 games, while in his second year, he played in just five as he underwent shoulder surgery. Last season, the American played in all 82 games and recorded 35 points.