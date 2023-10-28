NHL insider reveals yet another major twist in Shane Pinto betting scandal investigation

In a shocking turn of events, NHL insider Shawn Simpson has dropped a bombshell revelation in the ongoing investigation of the Shane Pinto betting scandal.

The Ottawa Senators forward, Shane Pinto, was suspended by the NHL for a staggering 41 games, marking the first time a modern-day hockey player has been banned for involvement in sports gambling.

Simpson's inside information, shared via social media, paints a perplexing picture of the situation:

"Not sure if this has been reported on Pinto. From what I'm told, it was as simple and stupid as a third party using his account. The kicker is that the person bet on hockey. So it makes sense they agreed on 41 games. He must be thankful he was able to prove this/believed him."

The latest revelation suggests that Pinto's suspension might stem from an account breach, with a third party placing bets on hockey games, possibly without his knowledge or consent.

The 41-game suspension may have resulted from an agreement reached between the NHL and Pinto, taking into consideration the gravity of the situation. As it continues to unfold, the situation has left fans and experts alike bewildered as they await further details in this unprecedented case.

The NHL's decision to suspend the player for such an extended period showcases the league's unwavering commitment to preserving the integrity of the game and ensuring that players maintain a strong distance from any form of sports gambling.

Shane Pinto issues apology amid NHL's first betting-related suspension

Shane Pinto has recently issued an official statement expressing deep remorse. He stated:

"I want to apologize to the National Hockey League, the Ottawa Senators, my teammates, the fans, and the city of Ottawa, and most importantly, my family. I take full responsibility for my actions and look forward to getting back on the ice with my team."

Shane Pinto, an unsigned restricted free agent, has not played any games with the Senators this season and has been practicing in Ottawa while awaiting a new contract.

He initially made his NHL debut in the 2019-20 season, posting impressive stats of 20 goals and 35 points in 82 games. His three-year deal with the Senators, signed in April 2021, features a cap hit of $925,000. However, as a restricted free agent, Pinto must secure a new contract by December 1 to maintain eligibility for the 2023-24 season.

The NHL's strict stance on gambling on its games is in place to protect the integrity and credibility of the league.