NHL insider shares Senators owner Michael Andlauer's current standing with under-fire HC D.J. Smith

The Ottawa Senators are languishing in last place in the Eastern Conference, falling far short of the high expectations that surrounded the team at the beginning of the season. Many had anticipated a playoff-bound performance from the Senators, but their dismal showings on the ice have left fans disillusioned and vocal in their calls for change.

At the center of the storm is coach D.J. Smith, a Canadian professional ice hockey coach and former player. Now in his fifth season with the Ottawa, Smith has yet to guide the team to a playoff berth.

The frustration among fans has reached a boiling point, leading to widespread demands for Smith's dismissal. The disappointment is palpable, considering the initial optimism around the team's prospects.

Adding fuel to the fire is that Ottawa is 11-15-0 under D.J. Smith this season. This lack of success has only intensified the scrutiny on the coaching staff, with fans questioning whether a change in leadership is necessary to salvage the remainder of the season.

Amid the growing discontent, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared insights on the "32 Thoughts Podcast," shedding light on the current standing of Senators owner Michael Andlauer about the under-fire coach.

Friedman painted a vivid picture, likening the situation to a powerful meme where individuals such as Andlauer, along with figures like interim general manager Staios and assistant GM Ryan Bowness, find themselves standing against the tide of criticism, defiantly asserting their convictions.

"Andlauer, Staios and Bowness are the meme where one person is standing against 1000 and saying, 'I'm right and you're all wrong.' They're really trying to hold things off, they're trying to get to know everything about the org before making decisions," Friedman said on the podcast.

The insider's views encapsulate the resilience and determination of Ottawa's ownership and management in the face of mounting pressure.

Senators coach on 6-3 loss to the Knights

Ottawa faced another obstacle in its quest for the Stanley Cup, stretching its losing streak to four games after a 6-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. Ottawa Senators coach D.J. Smith addressed his team's struggles.

According to TSN, Smith said:

“It's mental toughness. It's staying in the moment. It's taking care of the puck. It's wanting to win the game 2-1. If you have that mentality, you have a chance every night. Power play gets us two goals, and then we turn around and get toasted on our penalty kill.”

During the losing streak, the Senators were outscored 19-10, with particular struggles in the second period.