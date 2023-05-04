The Tampa Bay Lightning have had a successful run in recent years, winning two Stanley Cups in a row in 2020 and 2021. However, as JP Peterson, a sports analyst and host of the "BallFather" podcast, points out, the team did not perform as well in the 2022-23 season.

The Lightning's disappointing performance in the 2022-23 season may be attributed to injuries and fatigue, as Peterson suggests. However, with a full offseason to recover and prepare, the team may be able to regain their winning form in the upcoming 2023-24 season.

One player who may be a target for other teams in the offseason is Alex Killorn, according to Peterson.

Peterson said:

"I think they felt like they probably weren't gonna win the Cup this year. And they just need a full offseason, the offseason to get back healthy to get their minds right to get hungry again, to win a cup. And I think that's a good spot for them to be in right now. It's just not their year. They got a great core coming back."

Peterson continued:

"Probably Alex Killlorn is the guy that people think and he played great this year, he had probably his best season at what age 33. That's the guy I think people are going to come try to get."

On the other hand, the Tampa Bay Lightning can count on the loyalty of their captain, Steven Stamkos.

Peterson revealed:

"Steven Stamkos said yesterday, he's got one more year and his deal. He doesn't want to wear another sweater, any other team so he'll take a hometown discount to stay and extend his contract."

Stamkos has been with the Lightning for over a decade and has become one of the team's most important players. He is committed to staying with the Tampa Bay Lightning and winning another Cup with the team.

Anthony Cirelli shines in playoffs with six points in six games for Tampa Bay Lightning

The 25-year-old forward put up an impressive six points in six games against the Toronto Maple Leafs, including three goals and three assists.

Cirelli was a key player for the Tampa Bay Lightning throughout the playoffs, and his contributions did not go unnoticed. Along with linemates Alex Killorn and Brandon Hagel, Cirelli was part of a formidable trio that gave opposing teams plenty to worry about.

However, it was in Game 6 against the Maple Leafs that Cirelli truly shone. Bolts coach Jon Cooper made the bold move of juggling lines. Putting Steven Stamkos with Cirelli and Killorn paid off when Cirelli picked up an assist in the 2-1 overtime loss.

Poll : 0 votes