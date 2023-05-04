The Tampa Bay Lightning's Round 1 playoffs against the Toronto Maple Leafs were riddled with controversy due to two controversial hits that changed the course of the series. As a result, the Lightning ultimately lost their best defender and their leading scorer, which significantly impacted their ability to win the series.

According to JP Peterson, a well-known sports commentator on the "BallFather" podcast, the first hit that changed the series was the hit by Michael Bunting on Erik Cernak. Cernak was the Lightning's best lockdown defender, and he was taken out for the whole series due to the hit.

Although Bunting was suspended for three games, the damage had already been done. The loss of Cernak significantly weakened the Tampa Bay Lightning's defense.

"If not for a couple of, you know, there were two two big hits that changed the series. The hit by (Michael) Bunting that took out (Erik) Cernak out who's their best defender, their best lockdown defender from Game one, it was a cheap shot, and you got to find he got suspended for three games but they took Cernak out for the whole series, that was a win for Toronto" Peterson said.

The second hit that changed the series was the hit on Brayden Point. Although the hit was initially called a five-minute major, it was later rescinded after the replay. However, it was revealed that Point had suffered three broken ribs and was unable to play effectively for the rest of the series. This was a significant blow to the Tampa Bay Lightning, as Point was their leading scorer and a key player in their offensive strategy.

"The shot on Brayden Point, their leading scorer, where he goes into the boards they call the five minute major and then somehow rescind it. After replay, the guy had three broken ribs. We found out yesterday and couldn't really play effective the rest of the series," Peterson said.

Despite the controversial hits, Peterson refrained from whining about the situation. However, he did acknowledge that losing their best lockdown defender and top scorer makes it incredibly challenging to win a series, especially against a team as talented as the Maple Leafs.

"I don't want to whine about it. But these are reasons you lose your best lockdown defender and you lose your top scorer. It's going to be tough to win a series and those were two questionable hits," Peterson said.

The loss of their best defender and leading scorer significantly impacted their ability to win the series. The controversy surrounding the hits only added to the drama of an already intense matchup.

Toronto Maple Leafs Stun Tampa Bay Lightning, Eliminate Them in Round 1

The Toronto Maple Leafs eliminated the Tampa Bay Lightning from Round 1 of the playoffs in six games, including three victories in overtime. John Tavares scored the game-changing goal in Game 6, which ultimately led to Toronto's victory and ended Tampa Bay's streak of three consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances.

The defeat had significant consequences for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who lost their chance at a third straight title and were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round.

