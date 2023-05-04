NHL Insider thinks Tampa Bay Lightning did not play to their level, Leafs deserved the win: "Toronto were the better team" (EXCLUSIVE)

Sports analyst JP Peterson recently shared his thoughts on the Tampa Bay Lightning's 2022-23 season in an episode of the BallFather podcast. According to Peterson, the team faced some major challenges during the year.

It primarily includes the loss of key players like Ondrej Palat and Yanni Gourde from their previous Stanley Cup runs. Peterson noted that the team had to figure out how to succeed without these key contributors, and he believes they did a good job.

Despite these losses, the Lightning managed to make it to the playoffs, which Peterson felt was a major accomplishment:

"Over the last year, they've lost Ondrej Palat, they lost Yanni Gourde, all these key players from their Stanley Cup runs are gone and they had to try to figure it out without them and I thought they did a good job."

"You get into the playoffs. You're sitting where you just need to be," Peterson said.

However, the team faced a tough opponent in the Toronto Maple Leafs. Peterson felt that the Leafs were still the better team.

"You knew you were playing Toronto, and frankly, I thought they were the better team."

While the future remains uncertain, Peterson believes that the Tampa Bay Lightning have what it takes to continue to be a top contender in the NHL next season.

Tampa Bay Lightning's Anthony Cirelli has been outstanding in the playoffs

Anthony Cirelli, the 25-year-old forward for the Tampa Bay Lightning, was a standout performer in the recent playoffs. He contributed an impressive six points in six games against the Toronto Maple Leafs. His outstanding performance did not go unnoticed, and he was a key player for the Lightning throughout the playoffs.

Cirelli's contributions were particularly impressive in Game 6 against the Maple Leafs. His coach made a bold move of juggling the lines and pairing him with Steven Stamkos and Alex Killorn. This decision proved fruitful, as Cirelli picked up an assist in the 2-1 overtime loss, highlighting his ability to work well with his teammates.

Throughout the playoffs, Cirelli was part of a formidable trio, alongside Killorn and Brandon Hagel, that gave opposing teams plenty to worry about. Their combined efforts on the ice resulted in several key victories for the Tampa Bay Lightning, with Cirelli's individual efforts standing out as particularly noteworthy.

