NHL insider weighs in on recent trade rumors linking Erik Karlsson and Hurricanes

In a recent video uploaded by NHL Network on Twitter, sportscaster Nick Gismondi and David Pagnotta, Editor-in-Chief of The Fourth Period, shared their thoughts on the trade rumors surrounding Erik Karlsson, an alternate captain for the San Jose Sharks in the NHL and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Gismondi highlighted the Hurricanes have been one of the busiest teams this offseason, and he posed the question of what moves they might make next. Pagnotta responded, shedding light on the Hurricanes' pursuit of Vladimir Tarasenko and their continued interest in Erik Karlsson.

Pagnotta said the Hurricanes were under the belief Tarasenko would end up in Carolina, even preparing a press release for the potential acquisition. However, the situation changed as Tarasenko changed agents. Carolina, however remains in the mix and is still actively looking to make the deal happen.

Beyond Tarasenko, the Hurricanes are actively engaged in trade discussions, particularly with Erik Karlsson. Pagnotta emphasized the team would need to shed some salary to accommodate Karlsson, rather than solely relying on the San Jose Sharks to retain salary.

One player involved in the trade discussions is Brett Pesce, who has one year remaining on his contract and a 15-team trade list as part of his deal. The Hurricanes have been in discussions with the NHL's Nashville Predators regarding a potential trade involving Pesce.

If a deal with Nashville materializes, it would likely include a first-round pick. The Hurricanes could then utilize this, along with their own assets, in an attempt to acquire Erik Karlsson from San Jose Sharks.

Hurricanes could trade Brett Pesce for Erik Karlsson

The Hurricanes have been proactive in bolstering their roster, signing Dmitry Orlov and bringing in Michael Bunting. Additionally, the impending acquisition of Tony DeAngelo on July 8 further secures their defensive depth. However, the team is still looking to augment their defense, and moving Brett Pesce presents an opportunity to do so.

While a three-way deal is not explicitly mentioned, ongoing discussions suggest the Hurricanes could potentially trade Pesce to Nashville in a separate transaction. This move would likely involve the exchange of a first-round pick. The assets gained from this trade, combined with Carolina's existing package, could then be used to entice San Jose into a deal for Erik Karlsson. Pagnotta noted Karlsson is willing to go to Carolina and is ready to sign off on the move, with only a no-movement clause as a potential hurdle.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are also considered to be in the mix for Karlsson, but as of now, that are waiting to see how the Hurricanes' pursuit unfolds. If the Hurricanes can successfully pull off the trade, it would require a retention of salary by the NHL's San Jose Sharks, potentially ranging from three to 4 million dollars. The talks surrounding this potential deal are ongoing and show no signs of slowing down, making it a situation worth monitoring closely.

