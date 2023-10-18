NHL issues stern warning to coaches over constant berating of referees

The NHL is taking a stand against the growing issue of coaches and general managers berating officials during games. In a recent meeting, as reported by Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic, the NHL gathered all 32 head coaches to deliver a clear and stern message: cease the unprofessional behavior towards the officials.

"Called into the principal's office" - Coaches receive warning from NHL to stop berating referees

The message was delivered by none other than Stephen Walkom, the NHL's director of officiating. In the meeting, Walkom didn't merely rely on words; he drove home his point by showcasing a video montage of roughly 20 clips featuring some of the biggest names in the coaching ranks losing their cool on the ice.

Shaken fists, fiery red faces, and profanity-laden tirades against officials were on full display. The league wanted to underscore that such behavior is both unacceptable and detrimental to the integrity of the game.

The message from Walkom and the NHL was clear: cameras are everywhere in today's game. With technology so prevalent, there's no escaping the prying eyes of cameras capturing every moment, especially during heated exchanges with officials. These outbursts reflect poorly on the league, its teams, and the sport as a whole. The league emphasized that coaches and GMs need to be more mindful of their actions and understand that their behavior has far-reaching consequences.

The meeting left an impression on those in attendance, with Dallas Stars head coach Peter DeBoer likening the experience to "getting called to the Principal's office." It's clear that the league intends to put a stop to the toxic culture of berating officials that has become all too common in the league.

However, the question that remains is whether the coaches will heed the league's warning and act accordingly during the 2023-24 season. While the league has delivered a stern message, it remains to be seen whether the coaching ranks will comply with the league's wishes or if they'll risk punishment down the road.

This initiative by the league is a step in the right direction to maintain respect and sportsmanship within the game. It's essential to remember that officials play a critical role in ensuring fair play and maintaining order on the ice. As the 2023-24 NHL season unfolds, the league's stance on this issue will become evident, and the entire hockey community will be watching to see if the message has a lasting impact on the behavior of coaches and general managers during games.