NHL Jersey Contract: Why did league turn down Adidas' $70 million yearly deal for Fanatics?

The NHL recently announced that it has chosen Fanatics to replace Adidas as the official uniform supplier starting from the 2024-2025 season. The 10-year deal marks a significant milestone for both Fanatics and the NHL, as it not only deepens their existing partnership.

It also brings Fanatics branding onto official player uniforms for the first time in professional sports history.

The decision to partner with Fanatics over Adidas has left many wondering about the reasons behind the league's choice. Despite Adidas' previous seven-year contract estimated at a staggering $70 million annually, the NHL decided to opt for Fanatics, a company well-known for its successful e-commerce site catering to more than 90 million customers worldwide.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman cited Fanatics' market leadership and proven track record in e-commerce and retail operations as key factors in their selection.

Additionally, the long-standing relationships that Fanatics holds with over 80 current and former hockey stars through its memorabilia and collectibles division were likely contributing factors to the league's decision.

Fanatics' commitment to manufacturing the new uniforms in Canada, at the same factory that has been producing on-ice uniforms for the past three decades, further solidifies the partnership.

Over the next 18 months, Fanatics plans to expand its resources and collaborate closely with all 32 clubs, equipment managers, and players in preparation for the highly anticipated uniform rollout.

For Fanatics founder and CEO Michael Rubin, this deal is a significant milestone for the company. He expressed excitement about seeing the Fanatics brand on official on-ice uniforms for the first time, emphasizing the company's dedication to creating engaging experiences and revolutionary products for fans and athletes alike.

While specific details about the deal were not immediately available, the league's decision marks a bold step forward in the sports apparel industry, paving the way for an exciting new era of NHL uniforms under the Fanatics banner.

Most expensive NHL jersey

Wayne Gretzky's 1979 Edmonton Oilers jersey holds the record as the most expensive jersey ever sold, fetching an astounding $1.29 million at auction in 2016.

This iconic piece of hockey history is particularly prized because it originates from Gretzky's rookie season, making it an invaluable collector's item. Notably, it is believed to be the sole game-worn Oilers jersey of Gretzky in existence, adding to its allure.

The jersey's purchaser, Daryl Katz, the owner of the Oilers, intends to showcase this precious artifact at the newly-built Rogers Place arena in Edmonton, commemorating the legacy of the greatest hockey player of all time.

