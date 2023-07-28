NHL legend Brian Boucher shares his heartwarming advice for hockey parents

In a recent appearance on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, former NHL goaltender Brian Boucher shared his valuable perspective on parenting.

With a successful career in the NHL and now serving as a game and studio analyst on national ESPN and ABC games, as well as Philadelphia Flyers games on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Boucher's experience in the sports world has given him unique insights into the crucial role parents play in nurturing young athletes.

His advice revolves around instilling self-belief, offering support, and striking a balance between motivation and understanding in the journey of child development.

Brian Boucher said:

"I would tell you to pump your kid up. Make him believe in himself. Don't be too hard on him, because when you get to a certain point, there's gonna people that tell you that you suck. You know, it's a good point. There's no reason why you should do it."

"Pump your kid up."



A tire pump can go a long way.



Let's hear some advice for parents in the hockey world.



"Pump your kid up." A tire pump can go a long way. Let's hear some advice for parents in the hockey world.

One of the fundamental aspects of Boucher's parenting philosophy includes the importance of building confidence in children which can be a powerful tool in helping them navigate life's challenges with a positive mindset.

While encouraging confidence is essential, Boucher also cautions against being overly critical of a child's performance. The delicate balance between constructive criticism and unwarranted negativity can profoundly influence a child's mental and emotional well-being.

Understanding that mistakes are a natural part of learning and improvement can help parents create a supportive environment in which their child feels safe to explore their potential.

After retirement, Brian Boucher found success in broadcasting

Following his retirement from professional hockey in 2013, Brian Boucher smoothly transitioned into a successful broadcasting career, assuming the roles of studio analyst for the Philadelphia Flyers' regional telecasts on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Between 2018 and 2021, he took on the position of the "Inside the Glass" reporter, working alongside the renowned broadcast team of Mike Emrick and Eddie Olczyk.

In the 2021-22 NHL season, Boucher made a significant move to ESPN/ABC, where he became a color commentator. He formed a broadcast team with Bob Wischusen, and together with reporter Leah Hextall, they comprised ESPN/ABC's #2 broadcast team.

Brian Boucher is also a dedicated family man, cherishing his time with his wife, Melissa, and their son, Tyler, who is also following in his father's footsteps and is an accomplished hockey player. He showcased his talents with the Ottawa 67's and was drafted by the Ottawa Senators in 2021.