NHL legend Dominik Hasek is a gold medalist in hockey, who has emphasized the significance of athletes from Belarus and Russia, publicly denouncing Russia for its role in the conflict in Ukraine. Hasek contended that if they don't, they ought to be prohibited from competing in the forthcoming Olympics in Paris.

Dominik Hasek is adamant that their participation in the Paris Games would unwittingly amount to the huge support of Russia's military endeavors. The NHL star has been an outspoken opponent of the International Olympic Committee's decision to permit Russians and Belarusians to participate in international competitions as neutral athletes.

He voiced his belief that these athletes' heritage is well-known and that their participation would represent support for an aggressive, imperialistic war, in an interview with The Associated Press.

"Everybody knows where those athletes are from," Hasek told the AP in an interview. "They would represent the aggressive, imperialistic war and the crimes and killings linked to it."

Hasek compared providing Russia with tanks, planes, and ammunition to providing these athletes with the freedom to participate. If the athletes do not publicly condemn their nation's role in the crisis, his concern is that Russia's actions may be promoted and normalized.

Hasek argued that given the current situation, it is essential for the entire democratic globe to act as one to stop Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in the Olympics. Instead of merely signing a declaration, Hasek firmly felt that their admission to the Games should be contingent upon the public and repeated denunciation of the violence in Ukraine.

"I'm convinced that we all, the whole democratic world, have to do all we can to prevent the Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating under the current conditions," Hasek said.

The NHL star thinks democratic nations should be ready to grant shelter and guarantee the security of the athletes and their families in exchange for their condemnation. As accepting the athletes on Russia's terms would indicate approval of the invasion, he also suggests creating a team of refugees, a practice seen in recent Olympics.

"I can't predict what impact it might have but I want to do the best possible job to convince them, and then they can go on to convince others," Hasek added.

Dominik Hasek has pushed for the exclusion of these players ever since the Russian invasion started in February 2022 and has sent an open letter to the NHL and both tennis tours asking for their cooperation. To his disappointment, the NHL and its commissioner, Gary Bettman, have not provided any meaningful responses.

Dominik Hasek’s professional NHL career

Dominik Hasek is a former goalie for the Czech national ice hockey team who is well-known for his remarkable on-ice abilities. During his 16-season NHL career, he predominantly played for the Buffalo Sabres. and spent time with the Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, and Ottawa Senators. In the end, Hasek finished his playing days in Europe.

Hasek, regarded as one of the greatest goalies in sports history, gained the moniker "The Dominator" due to his outstanding achievements. His stint with the Buffalo Sabres, in particular, showcased his excellent skills, enhancing his standing as one of the league's top goalies.

