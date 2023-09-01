The NHL is gearing up for an exciting expansion of its global presence as it prepares to bring teams to the Southern Hemisphere for the very first time in September.

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly has revealed that the league is not only focused on the upcoming event in Melbourne, Australia but is also considering other unique international cities as potential hosts for preseason games in the coming seasons.

"I'm not going to throw any country names out there, but there are other places that we've yet to bring teams or our game which we think present unique opportunities, and we're exploring it," Daly stated. "Like any business decision we make, as a League you look to be creative and you look to change it up a bit."

The NHL has already made significant strides in expanding its global footprint, with regular-season games being played in various European cities since 2007, including Sweden (Stockholm, Gothenburg), Czech Republic (Prague), Finland (Helsinki, Tampere), Germany (Berlin), and England (London).

In a groundbreaking move, the 2023 NHL Global Series will see the Minnesota Wild, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, and Detroit Red Wings each playing two regular-season games at Avicii Arena in Stockholm.

This marks the first time that the NHL has brought four teams overseas for regular-season games, a clear indication of the league's commitment to international growth.

"There was a point in time when all the games we played overseas were exhibition games, preseason games," Daly explained. "We've evolved that model as we've grown, and our popularity has grown, and I think that will continue to be the case. Over time, you will see us staging regular-season games in other European markets. I think we have to be nimble, we have to adjust strategies to demand and continue to grow the property."

NHL expands to Australia for Preseason showdown

The NHL's decision to venture into Australia for preseason games is already generating significant interest among fans. The Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes are set to play in Melbourne at the iconic Rod Laver Arena, which is renowned as the home of the Australian Open tennis tournament.

"With any decision we make to bring teams or games, you're trying to build fandom and you're trying to build and grow a business," Daly emphasized. "We think Australia presents an opportunity to do that. The Australians have been hot on our trail for probably 10-15 years now, trying to get us to bring games over there."

However, the decision to expand to such a distant location does come with its logistical challenges, including the considerable distance and associated expenses. Daly acknowledged these hurdles but affirmed that the goal is for Australia to establish itself as a viable market for the NHL's future endeavors.