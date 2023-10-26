NHL makes landmark judgment with Shane Pinto suspension for his involvement in betting-related activities 

Shane Pinto, the Ottawa Senators forward, has been given a lengthy suspension on Thursday for sports betting.

NHL reporter Darren Dreger first reported that Pinto would be suspended, which was surprising given he is still unsigned. The Sens forward has yet to sign a deal, as he remains a restricted free agent.

After Dreger's tweet, fellow NHL insider Frank Servalli wrote about the suspension.

The news shocked many in the NHL. Sportsnet confirmed the news and revealed Pinto would be suspended for 41 games.

This is half of an NHL season, but the suspension won't go into effect until he signs an NHL contract. But, according to Senators reporter Bruce Garrioch, Ottawa has rescinded all their offers. Pinto should accept the qualifying offer so he can begin serving the suspension.

"Am told the #Sens have rescinded all previous offers, and Pinto may have to sign his QO to officially begin serving the suspension," said Garrioch.

The qualifying offer for Pinto would be around $874,000, according to CapFriendly. Once he signs it, his suspension will begin, but Pinto will be allowed to return to the lineup after the suspension.

By also having to sign a qualifying offer, Pinto will once again be a restricted free agent next year.

It's unknown when Pinto placed sports bets and if it happened to be on Senators games. But, the NHL has clarified that players can't bet on any NHL games.

Shane Pinto's NHL career

Pinto was drafted 32nd overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2019 NHL Draft.

He made his NHL debut during the 2020-21 season, skating in 12 games and recording seven points. In his second season, he played in just five games as he dealt with a shoulder injury that required surgery.

Last season was his first full year in the NHL, as he played in all 82 games and recorded 35 points.