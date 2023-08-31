Ice Hockey
  • "NHL management shooting themselves in the foot" - Fans left aghast over broadcast update on Heritage Classic

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Aug 31, 2023 11:16 GMT
2015 Honda NHL All-Star Skills Competition
NHL enthusiasts across the US were left in a state of disbelief following the recent announcement regarding the broadcasting plans for the highly anticipated 2023 Heritage Classic between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames.

The news, shared on Reddit's r/hockey, has sparked a flurry of reactions from fans who are clearly puzzled and disappointed by the current situation. The post read:

"As of right now, the 2023 Heritage Classic between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames will not be nationally televised in the United States"
As of right now, the 2023 Heritage Classic between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames will not be nationally televised in the United States by u/MightyDuck07 in hockey

One avid fan, echoing the sentiment of many, expressed his frustration, saying:

"Just another example of NHL management and marketing shooting themselves in the foot. You don't schedule marquee games like this against the NFL. This game needs to happen on a Friday night in October or it needs to be scheduled for sometime in March."
Comment by u/CSmithersJR from discussion As of right now, the 2023 Heritage Classic between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames will not be nationally televised in the United States in hockey

Another fan chimed in:

"Yep; I remember the Edmonton-Winnipeg match from 2019. Although that was on television here, running against the NFL on a Sunday is not your best bet"
Comment by u/Steaknkidney45 from discussion As of right now, the 2023 Heritage Classic between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames will not be nationally televised in the United States in hockey

Meanwhile, one fan pointed out:

"seems like a good bet to be on NHL Network."
Comment by u/chiddie from discussion As of right now, the 2023 Heritage Classic between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames will not be nationally televised in the United States in hockey

Another fan acknowledged:

"It's on a Sunday during football season, they can't compete with that, especially considering it's the Canadian heritage classic between two Canadian teams"
What is the anticipated number of players taking part in NHL training camp tryouts for the year 2023?

As the NHL gears up for its 2023-2024 season, a group of players is preparing for Professional Tryout (PTO) contracts during training camps. These contracts enable players to showcase their skills in the hopes of securing a spot in the NHL regular season lineup.

This year's participants include both seasoned veterans and up-and-coming talents:

  • Nathan Beaulieu (Carolina Hurricanes, 30) brings his defensive expertise and versatility as a LD/RD.
  • Alex Chiasson (Boston Bruins, 32) plans to impress with his scoring finesse and experience as a RW.
  • Aaron Dell (Columbus Blue Jackets, 34) competes for a goaltending role.
  • Sam Gagner (Edmonton Oilers, 34) demonstrates his adaptability and veteran insights as a RW/C.
  • Scott Harrington (Anaheim Ducks, 30) bolsters the Ducks' defensive depth as a LD.
  • Peter Holland (Colorado Avalanche, 32) adds offensive potential to the Avalanche as a C.
  • Nicolas Meloche (Columbus Blue Jackets, 26) exhibits his defensive skills on the blue line as a RD.
  • Nathan Schnarr (Columbus Blue Jackets, 24) aims for a consistent forward role as a C.
  • Brandon Sutter (Edmonton Oilers, 34) brings both versatility and experience as a RW/C.
  • Austin Watson (Tampa Bay Lightning, 31) offers his physical playing style as a RW/LW.

These players will enter the training camps with the goal of showcasing their abilities and earning standard contracts.

