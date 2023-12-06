NHL may pull players out of 2026 Winter Olympics over delayed arena construction: Reports

As the NHL and NHL Players' Association edge closer to an agreement with the IIHF and International Olympic Committee for the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics, concerns are arising about the progress of the city's proposed stadium construction. Commissioner Gary Bettman highlighted the potential roadblock during the NHL's recent Board of Governors meetings, expressing worry about the lack of construction commencement on the PalaItalia Santa Giulia arena:

“I don’t think they’ve actually begun construction on it, which is a matter of some concern. We know it’s important to the players to go and we want to make it happen. We’re going to be as flexible as we can, but at some point we’ve got to do a schedule for that season.”

Bettman emphasized the significance of the timely completion of the arena for hosting the first best-on-best hockey competition in 14 years, given that the proposed 16,000-seat arena isn't slated to be finished until late 2025. The construction timeline leaves minimal room for testing the facility and ensuring its readiness for the Olympic tournament scheduled shortly after its projected completion.

While the NHL has been actively working to address longstanding concerns with the IOC and IIHF regarding insurance, travel logistics, and player accommodations, the unforeseen delay in the arena construction timeline introduces a new level of uncertainty.

NHL's Olympic dreams for 2026 Milan Games face arena construction hurdles

The PalaItalia Santa Giulia's completion date, set for the fourth quarter of 2025, falls perilously close to the Winter Olympics. Any further construction delays could jeopardize the viability of the Milan Olympics as a host for hockey events, potentially prompting the league to reconsider player participation:

"Normally when you build a building for the Olympics for a hockey tournament, it’s done a year in advance, it’s done a year in advance and you have time to have events and test it and build the ice,” Bettman said. “They’re projecting that it won’t be done until the fourth quarter of ’25, which is like six or eight weeks before the Olympics – if they’re on time. And I think they’re already late."

The league has subtly opened the door to relocation, suggesting that the IOC could relocate the hockey tournament to Torino, Italy, or Lugano, Switzerland, which is in proximity to Milan. However, such a decision would come with its own set of logistical challenges.

While acknowledging the ongoing and productive discussions, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly remains cautiously optimistic. The league's hesitancy to disrupt its season for an extended period, as witnessed in the decision not to participate in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, adds an additional layer of complexity to the situation.