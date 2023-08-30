NHL Opening Night 2023: Complete schedule, how and where to watch

The highly anticipated NHL 2023-24 season will kick off with a bang on Tuesday, October 10, featuring a remarkable opening night tripleheader Face-Off on ESPN and ESPN+. The action-packed evening will treat fans to three thrilling matchups that promise to set the tone for an unforgettable season of hockey.

Online streaming options

For ardent NHL fans who might not have access to traditional cable TV, good news awaits you. Multiple streaming options are available to ensure you don't miss a moment of the action. The games can be easily streamed on DTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, Sling TV, and YouTube.

Note: The mentioned streaming options provide a free trial in addition to the required paid subscription.

Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at 5:30 p.m.

The proceedings commence at 5:30 p.m. with the spotlight on the "new-look" Nashville Predators, spearheaded by newcomer Ryan O’Reilly and guided by the leadership of head coach Andrew Brunette and veteran defenseman Roman Josi.

They will face a formidable challenge from the Tampa Bay Lightning, led by the dynamic duo of Brayden Point and the sensational 100-plus point scorer Nikita Kucherov.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins at 8 p.m.

Prime-time takes center stage at 8 p.m., offering the highly-anticipated debut of 2023's number-one draft pick, Connor Bedard. The Chicago Blackhawks, buoyed by Bedard's presence, will face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the PPG Paints Arena.

This clash features another former number-one pick, the legendary Sidney Crosby, and the Penguins, who have further fortified their lineup with the addition of the defending Norris Trophy winner, Erik Karlsson.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Krakenat 10:30 p.m.

At 10:30 p.m., the action will continue with the Seattle Kraken entering their third year as a franchise, determined to make their mark. They will take on the reigning Stanley Cup Champions, the Vegas Golden Knights. This Pacific Division opener promises a fierce showdown.

It will feature Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jonathan Marchessault and the newly acquired Jack Eichel. The Golden Knights T-Mobile Arena will also witness the raising of their first championship banner during a captivating Stanley Cup banner ceremony.

The 2024 NHL All-Star weekend

The NHL's regular season will pause as the 2024 All-Star Weekend arrives, featuring the finest players on the global stage at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. The event will showcase the NHL All-Star Skills competition presented by DraftKings on February 2 at 7 p.m., broadcasted on ESPN and ESPN+.

The following day, on February 3 at 3 p.m., fans can tune in to ABC and ESPN+ to witness the grand spectacle of the 2024 NHL Honda All-Star Game.