NHL Palm Springs: First league exhibition game to be played in SoCal city

The Acrisue Arena in Palm Springs will host an exhibition game when NHL teams Anaheim Ducks and Arizona Coyotes clash on Oct. 1 in a preseason game. The matchup will be the first time the indoor arena will house clubs from the top level of professional sports.

The renowned southern Californian destination is noted for its opulent resorts and scenic scenery. But the exhibition will herald the introduction of professional ice hockey to the area and highlight Palm Springs' ascent as a sports destination.

It's the The NHL is coming to Palm Springs!It's the @AnaheimDucks vs. @ArizonaCoyotes on Oct. 1 in an exhibition game at Acrisure Arena -- the first NHL game to take place in Palm Springs.

The Ducks vs. Coyotes matchup is eagerly anticipated by hockey fans and enthusiasts and is expected to be a spectacular display of talent and competition. The puck will drop at 3:00 p.m.

The Ducks and Coyotes' competition goes beyond a regular season matchup. In the past, there have been many memorable on-ice encounters between these rivals from the Western Conference.

The tickets for the exhibition game will become available later this month.

Updates on the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series

The 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series will witness the New Jersey Devils go head-to-head against Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 17, 2024.

The two rivals from the NHL's Metropolitan Division will square off in a game that guarantees exhilarating hockey, fervent supporters and priceless memories on a magnificent stage provided by the famous MetLife Stadium.

The New York Rangers and New York Islanders are also scheduled to lock horns on Sunday, Feb. 18. This will be the first time four NHL clubs will play at the same outdoor venue.

The 2024 Stadium Series will be the 40th and 41st regular-season games played in an outdoor stadium. MetLife Stadium will welcome fans in an atmosphere that will be unrivaled in the world of professional sports.

Get ready to witness a spectacular show of talent, tenacity, and the never-ending spirit of competition when the four teams square off on the majestic stage in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

