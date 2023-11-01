"NHL is so paranoid": Shane Pinto's gambling suspension has Ryan Whitney, Paul Biz criticize league's regulations

The NHL handed down a 41-game suspension to Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto last week for sports gambling. Pinto became the first modern-day hockey player to receive a sports gambling ban.

According to the league's explanation for the suspension, Pinto was suspended due to his "activities relating to sports wagering." It is worth noting that the league found no evidence of his involvement in betting on NHL games.

Pinto's lengthy suspension, despite not being involved in bets related to hockey, has raised many questions among hockey fans and members of the hockey community.

Recently, Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitnet discussed Pinto's gambling suspension on "Spittin' Chiclets" and called the NHL "paranoid" about their involvement in gambling:

"The NHL is so paranoid about their involvement with gambling and their involvement in terms of having to have these games be so clearly reffed by the letter of the law, even though we've had issues with refs, but all those things like added up, they can't have any sort of people wandering or panicking that there's like guys betting on games they want to nip this thing in the bud."

Expand Tweet

Also Read: NHL insider reveals yet another major twist in Shane Pinto betting scandal investigation

Shane Pinto apologizes to the hockey community

Following the ban, Pinto expressed regret for his actions and issued an apology:

"I want to apologize to the National Hockey League, the Ottawa Senators, my teammates, the fans, and the city of Ottawa, and most importantly, my family. I take full responsibility for my actions and look forward to getting back on the ice with my team."

Pinto is currently an unsigned restricted free agent. He did not appear in a single game for the Senators this NHL season, as he awaited a new contract. The 22-year-old was drafted No. 32 by the Senators in the 2019 draft.

Last term, Shane Pinto played his first full season of 82 games with the Senators. He accumulated 35 points through 20 goals and 15 assists in the 2022-23 season. Overall, the 22-year-old has accumulated 43 points (21 goals, 22 assists) in 99 career games over three years.