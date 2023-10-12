The NHL has seen its fair share of incredible talents over the years. However, reaching the 300-goal milestone is a remarkable achievement for it. In this list, we'll look at the top ten NHL players who scored 300 goals in the fewest games, focusing on Auston Matthews, one of the league's brightest stars.

10. Charlie Simmer

Games Played (GP): 712

712 Goals (G): 342

342 Assists (A): 369

369 Total Points (P): 711

Charlie Simmer was known for his scoring prowess and physical presence. He reached the 300-goal mark in his career in 712 games.

9. Pavel Bure

GP: 702

G: 437

A: 342

P: 779

Pavel Bure, often called the "Russian Rocket," electrified the league with his blazing speed and incredible goal-scoring ability. He reached 300 goals in 702 games.

8. Richard Martin

GP: 685

G: 384

A: 317

P: 701

Richard Martin was a key offensive contributor for the Buffalo Sabres during his career. He achieved the 300-goal milestone in 685 games.

7. Ziggy Palffy

GP: 684

G: 329

A: 384

P: 713

Ziggy Palffy was a dynamic forward with an impressive scoring touch. He hit 300 goals in 684 games during his NHL career.

6. Tim Kerr

GP: 655

G: 370

A: 304

P: 674

Tim Kerr could dominate around the net and score goals. He achieved the 300-goal milestone in 655 games.

5. Nels Stewart

GP: 650

G: 324

A: 191

P: 515

Nels Stewart reached the 300-goal mark in 650 games, showcasing his scoring ability in the NHL.

4. Leon Draisaitl

GP: 639

G: 307

A: 438

P: 745

Leon Draisaitl, one of the modern NHL's premier talents, reached the 300-goal mark in just 639 games, solidifying his reputation as an elite goal-scorer and playmaker.

3. David Pastrnak

GP: 593

G: 303

A: 316

P: 619

David Pastrnak is part of the dynamic Boston Bruins' top line. He hit 300 goals in 593 games, an impressive feat for a young player.

2. Connor McDavid

GP: 570

G: 303

A: 548

P: 851

Connor McDavid, often considered the best player in the world, reached the 300-goal milestone in just 570 games, demonstrating his exceptional scoring ability and playmaking skills.

Number one NHL player - Auston Matthews

GP: 482

G: 302

A: 243

P: 545

At the top of the list is Auston Matthews, the Toronto Maple Leafs' star center. Matthews reached 300 goals in 482 games, making him one of the fastest players to achieve this milestone in the League's history.