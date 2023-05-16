NHL Playoffs 2023: Conference Finals schedule, date, time and more

The second round of the 2023 NHL playoffs came to an end on Monday with the Dallas Stars punching their ticket to the Western Conference Finals following their 2-1 win over the Seattle Kraken in Game 7.

The competition began with 16 teams, but it's now down to the four best remaining teams to compete for the title of their respective conferences and to punch their ticket to the sport's most prestigious prize: the Stanley Cup.

The NHL has released the Conference Finals schedule. You can follow the complete schedule below.

NHL Playoffs 2023: Conference Finals schedule

Eastern Conference

Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers

Game 1 - Thursday, May 18, 8 pm ET

Game 2 - Saturday, May 20, 8 pm ET

Game 3 - Monday, May 22, 8 pm ET

Game 4 - Wednesday, May 24, 8 pm ET

Game 5* - Friday, May 26, 8 pm ET

Game 6* - Sunday, May 28, 8 pm ET

Game 7* - Tuesday, May 30, 8 pm ET

Western Conference

Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars

Game 1 - Friday, May 19, 8:30 pm ET

Game 2 - Sunday, May 21, 3 pm ET

Game 3 - Tuesday, MAY 23, 8 pm ET

Game 4 - Thursday, May 25, 8 pm ET

Game 5* - Saturday, May 27, 8 pm ET

Game 6* - Monday, May 29, 8.pm ET

Game 7* - Wednesday, May 31, 9 pm ET

* = if necessary

The second round of the NHL playoffs featured some of the most intense matchups and greatest moments on the ice.

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Five

In the Eastern Conference, the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New Jersey Devils 4-1 to reach the Conference Finals. Florida Panthers continued to dominate in the playoffs and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 to advance to the Finals for the first time since 1996.

In the Western Conference, the series between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights featured some big-scoring games from both teams. However, it was the Vegas Golden Knights that came out on top, becoming the first team from the West to punch their ticket for the Conference Finals.

Seattle Kraken vs Dallas Stars - Game Seven

The series between the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken was the only one that needed a Game 7. The Stars beat the Kraken 2-1 in the seventh game to become the second team from the West to advance to the Conference Finals.

The action will continue in the 2023 NHL Conference Finals. The winner of both conferences will advance to the Stanley Cup Finals.

