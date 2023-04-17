The NHL playoffs are a highly anticipated event, with fans eagerly waiting for the action to begin. As the playoffs kick off on Monday, fans took to social media to express their excitement.

One fan on Twitter wrote:

"While the NBA had their fun little play-in tourney with teams who’d rather be ripping up clubs every night and now they’re walking into a beat down from whoever they face 1st rd… the real playoffs start tonight. Stanley Cup. West is wide open, East has the rivals. LFG!!!"

It highlights the excitement surrounding the start of the playoffs and the competitiveness of the teams in the Western and Eastern Conferences.

Another fan tweeted:

"ITS NHL PLAYOFF WEEK BABY 🏒."

This tweet is for those non-believers who don't consider the NHL a big event in sports. Showing the dedication of fans and their love for the sport.

Another tweet read:

"first day of the playoffs in edmonton and you can either embrace it and get on the bandwagon or be a curmudgeon."

This tweet speaks to the idea that the playoffs are a time for fans to come together and support their favorite teams, or to simply enjoy the games as a neutral observer.

Another fan tweeted:

"Yes the Best sports in the world starts the playoffs tonight: @NHL. Fighting for the Best and hardest trophy to win in sports, Lord Stanley. Wings not in this year but still watching. Want Bertuzzi to win a cup but then don’t because means Boston wins it."

It highlights the prestige and difficulty of winning the Stanley Cup, the ultimate prize in the NHL. It also showcases the conflicting emotions that fans can feel when their favorite player is on a different team.

Overall, the start of the NHL playoffs has fans on Twitter buzzing. From the competitiveness of the teams to the dedication of the fans, the playoffs are an exciting time for sports enthusiasts. Here are a few more tweets:

BRICK ZAHN 🧱 @BrickHeav Very excited for the NHL playoffs tonight.



Hayes' Chirps @Poulin_NProngin My first round NHL playoff predictions:

BOS, 5

TBL, 7

CAR, 6

NYR, 7

VGK, 6

EDM, 6

COL, 6

Road to the Stanley Cup: NHL Playoffs 2023 Teams Revealed

The road to the Stanley Cup has been paved as the 2023 playoffs commence on April 17. With the regular season now concluded, the top 16 teams from the Eastern and Western Conferences have qualified for the playoffs.

The Boston Bruins, with the most points in the league, clinched the Presidents' Trophy, while the Carolina Hurricanes and the Colorado Avalanche secured their division titles.

The Vegas Golden Knights also impressed with the best record in the Pacific Division. A total of eight teams from each conference qualified, including the top three teams from each division and two wild cards. It's an exciting time for hockey fans as the quest for the Stanley Cup begins.

