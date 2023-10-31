NHL ponders taking major steps towards players safety following tragic Adam Johnson death 

The recent tragic passing of former Pittsburgh Penguins player Adam Johnson has shaken the hockey world and prompted the NHL to reevaluate player safety measures. Johnson's life was tragically cut short during a game between the Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers, raising concerns about player protection and the need for additional safety equipment.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly has revealed that NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has been in contact with Marty Walsh of the NHL Players' Association (PA) to address the issue of neck guards.

In a tweet by NHL insider Jeff Marek, Daly stated that the league is now strongly recommending the use of neck guards to enhance player safety.

Making neck guard a priority in the NHL

There's also a conversation going on about making neck guard a priority in the NHL following Adam Johnson's death. According to Mark Lazerus of The Athletic, Nick Bjugstad, a former teammate of Johnson, said:

“There are times that your feet go out from under you and you don’t have control... I hope we can figure something out as a hockey community that protects us from something so tragic happening.

Hayley Wickenheiser, assistant general manager for the Toronto Maple Leafs, stresses that adopting neck protection is a simple step that could save lives. He said:

“I don’t think this is a freak thing, I think it happens quite a lot... So whatever we can do to make [neck protection] more mainstream and just part of the equipment, the better for the future of the game. It just makes sense to me.”

More on Adam Johnson's on-ice incident

The tragic incident resulting in the untimely death of former Pittsburgh Penguins player Adam Johnson took place during a Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers game at Sheffield's Utilita Arena. In the game's second period, Johnson suffered a catastrophic injury when he was struck in the neck by Matt Petgrave of the Sheffield Steelers.

Witnesses at the arena were shocked as they saw Johnson bleeding through his jersey, yet he initially demonstrated great courage by moving away from the scene. Regrettably, Johnson later collapsed, leading to the game's suspension in the 35th minute to provide him with immediate medical attention. Despite the efforts of medical personnel, Johnson's life could not be saved.

The deeply unfortunate incident has been regarded as accidental by the hockey community, and they have come together in support of Matt Petgrave, underscoring that the contact was unintentional. Nevertheless, recent reports indicate an ongoing police investigation aimed at comprehending the circumstances surrounding this tragic occurrence.