NHL Power Rankings: A look at every team heading into round two of the playoffs

After an incredible and sometimes shocking first round, the NHL power rankings heading into the second round have shifted dramatically. Following the surprising collapse of the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche, many fans have been left dumbfounded by some of the matchups in the semi-finals.

The Boston Bruins' loss to the Florida Panthers may be one of the most shocking failures in recent years, as the Bruins finished the regular with the most wins in NHL history. However, the Panthers showed a level of grit and determination that could carry them through the postseason.

Here is a closer look at the power rankings for each of the remaining postseason teams.

#1 - The Edmonton Oilers top the NHL playoff power rankings heading into round two

The Edmonton Oilers may have their best opportunity to win their first Stanley Cup since the 1989-1990 season. Having the unquestioned best player in the NHL doesn't hurt their chances either.

Connor McDavid has separated himself from the rest of the league as the top player in hockey. Couple that with Leon Draisaitl, who has a legitimate case of being named the second-best player in the league, and you have a Stanley Cup contender.

#2 - The Toronto Maple Leafs broke their first-round curse

While it wasn't easy, the Toronto Maple Leafs finally exercised their first-round demons by defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games. As one of the most potent offenses in the NHL, the Maple Leafs will be the top contender to come out of the Eastern Conference, especially following the Boston Bruins elimination.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are loaded with talent, including Auston Matthews, Jonathan Tavares, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander, which should cause plenty of headaches for opponents.

#3 - The Carolina Hurricanes are loaded on both sides of the puck

After grinding out a 4-2 series victory against the New York Islanders, the Carolina Hurricanes should see the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Eastern Conference Finals. A mix of talent on both offense and defense should make Carolina a tough out for any remaining playoff teams.

#4 - The Vegas Golden Knights will have a tall task against the Oilers in round two

The Vegas Golden Knights have assembled one of the most consistent rosters since joining the NHL in 2017. Unfortunately, the Golden Knights will need to face the number one team in the power rankings, the Edmonton Oilers, in the first round.

While the Oilers will be a tough test, the Golden Knights finished the regular season with the most points of any team in the Western Conference. They may not have a top-tier star like Connor McDavid, but their roster is worthy of the fourth spot in the playoff power rankings.

#5 - Will the Dallas Stars bring the Stanley Cup back to Texas?

It was a successful regular season for the Dallas Stars, who finished one point behind the Colorado Avalanche for first place in the Central Division. The Stars have scored the third-most goals among Western Conference teams this season, which could pose problems for the Seattle Kraken.

The emergence of Jason Robertson as a bona fide superstar, as well as veterans such as Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin, will not only give the Dallas Stars a high-end forward, but proven talent.

#6 - The New Jersey Devils are talented but perhaps too young

Sitting sixth in the playoff power rankings are the New Jersey Devils. While it appears that a Stanley Cup may be in the future for this squad, several of the team's superstars do not have much playoff experience, which could become an issue.

That being said, the Devils feature some of the most talented offensive players in the league, especially in the case of their superstar Jack Hughes. If there is a lower-placed team in the power rankings that could make a deep run, the New Jersey Devils could be that team.

#7 - The Florida Panthers have earned their respect

The Florida Panthers advancing to the second round may be one of the biggest surprises in NHL history, which helped move them up the power rankings. Not only did the Panthers defeat the heavily-favorited Boston Bruins, but they proved that they could be a feisty playoff team in any matchup.

#8 The Seattle Kraken, while solid, sit at the bottom of the power rankings

No matter what happens to the Seattle Kraken in the second round, the fact that they defeated the reigning Stanley Cup champions in their second year of existence is nothing short of extraordinary.

A solid team of veterans and several talented young stars, the Seattle Kraken should continue to grow on the momentum after defeating the Avalanche. While they will likely fall to the Dallas Stars in round two, reaching the second round is a major accomplishment.

